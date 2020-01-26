Mumbai Public sector electronics and telecommunications equipment manufacturer ITI Limited plans to invest around Rs 150 million to increase its solar panel manufacturing capacity to 90 MW in the next fiscal year, said a senior company official.

The company, which plans to raise Rs 1.6 billion rupees through a public follow-up offer (FPO), currently has a solar panel capacity of 18 MW.

“Given the type of demand we are witnessing in the solar space, especially in the segment of roofs, companies and commercial establishments, as well as state governments, we want to be ready to take advantage of that opportunity,” said the president and managing director of the company, RM Agarwal told PTI.

He said the company will invest Rs 150 million to increase capacity, which he expects to obtain from the budget allocated to the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications.

The company expects at least 500 million rupees from the government in the next fiscal year to meet its various capital expenditure requirements (capital expenditure). The company has a solar panel manufacturing facility in Naini in Uttar Pradesh.

When asked if the company would use the funds raised through the FPO for capacity improvement in case government funds do not arrive, he said: “FPO revenues will have to be used for partial repayment of loans, financing our working capital requirements and general purpose. For our capital expenditure, we will have to wait for the ministry to release the funds. ”

Agarwal also said the company relies on the capabilities offered by the discoms in several states to supply its panels, as well as to establish rooftop projects, turnkey, along with the projects expected under the national solar mission.

The company has executed several turnkey orders for Bharatnet, telecommunications towers and the Uttar Pradesh police headquarters. ITI has also deployed a 15 MW solar energy project for the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

According to industry estimates, as of September 2019, the accumulated solar capacity installed in India was 33.8 GW, of which the rooftop solar installations crossed 4 GW.

In addition to the solar panels, the company is also focusing on the manufacture of LED-based products such as the LED solar lantern and the LED street lamps and the LED tube lights and the interior decorative lights for applications connected to the net.

