Telangana HC instructs the state government not to tear down the secretariat until further orders are issued

The petitioners also claimed that the existing secretariat had also been used to donate the former state of Andhra Pradesh and that numerous buildings had been built in the complex in recent years.

They also informed the court that none of the existing secretariat buildings were in a dilapidated condition and therefore no new secretariat building needed to be built.

The state government had previously announced that the new secretariat, which would be worth around 400 billion rupees, would provide the new secretariat complex with the latest connectivity and other functions.

On September 16 last year, the High Court overturned the TRS government’s decision to demolish the 19th-century Nizam-era Errum Manzil palace building to build a new complex of legislation and secretariat.

Opposition parties said moving to a new complex was a waste of public funds and urged the government to initially focus on repairing government hospital buildings, social housing, and other development programs.