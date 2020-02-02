Telangana criticizes Center for ignoring calls for national status for largest tribal meeting

The tourism minister threw the government on the sidelines of the launch of helicopter services between Begumpet Airport to Medaram Jathara.

Hyderabad: Telangana tourism minister Telangana V Srinivas on Sunday criticized the BJP-led center for not granting national status to the biannual Tribal festival of Sammakka and Sarakka Jathara in Medaram.

Considered the Kumbhamela of Telangana, the Medaram Jathara is the largest tribal festival in Asia that is held between 5 and 8 February. It will witness about one and a half crores of devotees who reach the small village en masse, most of them from four districts and states from all over the country.

“But, despite the size of the mega-event, the Center has repeatedly ignored calls for national status on this old tribal festival by the government of Telangana,” he told the media, along with tourism minister, B Venkatesham and others.

The services launched on Sunday would transport participants from Begumpet Airport to Medaram Jathara. A back and forth package of Rs 1.8 lakh for six people a trip alongside GST was announced. An additional Rs 3000 will be charged to view nearby areas via aerial view.

Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to visit the Medaram site on February 7 and offer special prayers.

Sources have told News18, the government has spent Rs 75 crore on necessary arrangements and provisions.

Minister of Welfare, Satyavathi have previously revised the arrangements for the famous festival.

