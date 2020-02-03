Tejashwi Yadav Flays Nitish Kumar for sharing the stage with his ‘Lover’ Amit Shah in Delhi

Patna: Opposition leader in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav went to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday to share the stage with his “mahboob” (lover) Union Minister Amit Shah while campaigning for the upcoming polls in Delhi.

Kumar, the RJD leader, said that Kumar “in his desperation to share the stage with Shah had broken all his previous reports of uttering lies” during the speech at the campaign meetings in Delhi on Sunday.

The JD (U) chief had shared the podium with Union Home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday to punch the nominees of his party in Burari and Sangam Vihar constituencies, claiming that the government of Delhi did not perform at all.

“Dear Nitish Kumar ji, you shared the stage with your ‘mahboob’ (beloved) Amit Shah ji in Delhi for the election of the meeting. Your political compulsion, plight and cunning were all clear despite your efforts to hide them.

“You broke all your previous records of expressing lies in your sheer desperation to share the stage with Amit Shah in Delhi yesterday (Sunday). You were not at all embarrassed about branding the national capital as a city worse than all others in Bihar, “Yadav said.

As he pulled out the Kumar regime, he wondered why “crores of Biharis” are migrating despite the 15-year-old “so-called sushashan raj” (good governance) of Nitish Kumar.

“If you think that infrastructure, education and health care are worse in Delhi than in Bihar, only God can understand your spiritual condition,” he said. The RJD leader said that the Bihar chief minister in Delhi has set up many factories and companies and was established in Kumhar and wanted to know from Kumar how many young people have been employed in Bihar and how many sugar factories, rice factories and jute factories have been locked up in the state.

“You can’t explain your 15-year administration, but you went to Delhi to consult the opposition governments … This is called defending the indefensible,” Tejashwi said.

Kumar without mentioning Kejriwal had said during the meetings: “Some people are more interested in publicity and advertisements. Some people are in the habit of praising themselves. We don’t do that … Those who were mandated to rule Delhi did nothing “.

According to the alleged failure of the Nitish Kumar government on various fronts, the RJD leader said that 500 children died of AES in the state, thousands lost their lives in heat and countless floods.

The whole country saw the flooding in Patna on TV, he said and reminded Kumar of the Muzaffarpur hideout house scandal in which 34 underage girls were physically attacked under the protection and patronage of the state government.

“Instead of demanding a special category status, a special package for Bihar, help for flood victims or fighting for the legitimate demands of the state, you are busy branding as” popular “and” great leader “who are out for change the constitution and try to tear citizenship away from its own citizens, “Tejashwi said.

