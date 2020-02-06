Tej Pratap Yadav accused of misogyny for comments against Nitish and Sushil Modi during Anti-CAA Rally

Patna: The BJP accused RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav of misogyny on Thursday for his remark against Prime Minister Nitish Kumar and Vice President Sushil Kumar Modi during a demonstration against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) around here.

Yadav, the eldest son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, put his foot in the mouth during the rally where he allegedly flayed the JD (U) led by Kumar and BJP, to which Sushil Kumar Modi belongs, for the dramatic rearrangement of the two parties in July 2017.

“I say that Nitish Kumar, which my father had appropriately called” palturam “(turncoat), can also be called Nitish Kumari. And his companion Sushil Kumar Modi, the carrier of the saffron flag, should be called Sushil Kumari Modi in the same way, “said Tej Pratap. “They can’t face us … they’re in their homes wearing bracelets.”

The RJD rally was held late on Wednesday evening at Masaurhi in the Patna countryside and video clips were broadcast by local TV news channels.

Kumar had abruptly broken his ties with the Grand Alliance partners – the RJD and the congress – and had returned to the NDA.

Kumar had disputed the 2015 polls as the main ministerial candidate of the Grand Alliance, but took the drastic step after months of controversy teasing his government over Yadav’s younger brother Tejashwi, who was then Deputy Prime Minister. The name of Tejashwi had turned up in a money laundering shop.

Tej Pratap, who himself was a member of the Grand Alliance cabinet, claimed that the JD (U) and BJP were afraid of his father, who is now serving prison sentences in Ranchi in cases of scam.

The nocturnal drama culminating in the rearrangement of the JD (U) and the BJP and the RJD that were stripped of power was a failure of that fear.

BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand responded with an angry statement and demanded an apology from the RJD leader. He reminded Tej Pratap of the allegations of domestic violence that his estranged wife has issued against him.

“Was Tej Pratap trying to say that those whose names are supplemented with Kumari and who wear bracelets do not deserve respect? His tasteless comments and the applause he received from his supporters are proof that misogyny is deep in the RJD, “said Anand.

“His misogynistic remarks give faith to the allegations his wife has made against him. However, he must apologize to the CM and the deputy CM. If he tries to pursue his non-paternal father, he has to be careful – he may one day end up in jail, “Anand added.

Tej Pratap had the knot with Aishwarya Roy, daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Roy, in May 2018, but filed for divorce six months later. Two months ago, his wife, who had chosen to stay at the residence of her mother-in-law Rabri Devi, to save her marriage, filed a complaint with the police and accused the mother and son alongside the oldest sister-in-law Misa Bharti of domestic violence.

RJD National Vice President Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, one of the party’s founders and an old employee of Prasad, also voiced his disapproval when asked about the young leader’s remark.

“This is not correct. There should not be room in politics for different comments. People are dragged along and get an egg on their face, to be converted later,” said the former Union minister.

JD (U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said: “What can be said about a remark of such a low level, with such a bad taste, that a veteran leader of the same party was embarrassed?”

