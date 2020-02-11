Tehsildar accuses the administration of bias, seeks his own exposure

The deteriorating financial condition of the family caused him mental pressure, the letter said

He claimed that the district administration had given him sleepless nights since August. He asked the department to suspend him until the end of his service.

Suspended government employees receive certain allowances, even if a case against them is registered. Gajbhiye has been withheld since August.

He asked the Ministry to release his suspension letter at the earliest so that his family could lead a normal life with an adequate source of income.

Under the pretext of the letter, the additional district judge KD Tripathi stated that Gajbhiye did not take over Tehsildar from Bankhedi in time. The government appointed another officer to the Tehsil.

Gajbhiye was investigated after the Narmadapuram division’s matter was reported. He was sent to Dolariya Tensil, but he did not join there either, Tripathi said.

According to sources, an indictment against Gajbhiye has been filed.

Gajbhiye has been Nayab Tehsildar since 1985 and has been moved to several districts. Since his deputation, he has repeatedly called for controversy. He had never had good relationships with his colleagues and seniors.

Nevertheless, Gajbhiye was not available in his office or on the phone to investigate the allegations against him.