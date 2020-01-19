Teenagers on Life Support after Filming in Liberty City Apartments - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – A teenage boy shot dead in an apartment complex in the Liberty City neighborhood of northwest Miami-Dade is currently on a life support basis, officials said, while the police continue to search for the responsible armed man.

The Miami Dade police confirmed on Saturday that 16-year-old Master Nalton Johnson Jr. was staying at Jackson Memorial Hospital, saying his medical prognosis was incurable.

Earlier Saturday afternoon reports said the teenager had succumbed to his injuries, but that was not the case.

Investigators said the teenage boy was shot dead at Lincoln Fields Apartments near 64th Street and 20th Avenue on Friday evening.

Neighbors and friends said Johnson was on his way home and almost made it to his family’s unit in the complex when someone opened the fire and hit the teenager.

A local family friend told 7News that she saw a group of teenagers running through the neighborhood just before the incident. Not long after, she said, she heard three to five shots.

The police and fire department reacted to the scene shortly before 10.30pm. Officers found the victim in a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took Johnson to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remains on a life support system.

7News cameras caught paramedics spinning the victim on a stretcher in the hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, near the spot where Johnson was shot, there was a growing memorial of cuddly toys, flowers, loving messages, and even a football helmet.

In a leaflet, the police asked the community for help finding the person who opened the fire on Johnson.

Photos sent to 7News by a family friend show Johnson in a happier, easier time. His loved ones described him as a longtime fan of football and other sports.

Cowardly gun violence kills another victim in the streets of Miami overnight. Inexplicably, a 16-year-old boy sustained a bullet wound to the head and is currently in critical condition at the Ryder Trauma Center. Prayers and thoughts alone do not help. #SilenceKills #Enough

– Alberto M. Carvalho (@ MiamiSup), January 18, 2020

The community of Miami-Dade County public schools has contacted Twitter to express deep suffering and compassion for the shootout. They also pointed out the importance of presenting everything that can help detectives.

The police have not given any information about a possible shooter as they are continuing the investigation.

If you have information about these shots, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Keep in mind that you can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $ 3,000 reward.

An earlier edition of this story said Johnson died of his injuries. We apologize for the mistake.

