‘Teen Wolf’ Star Tyler Posey places cryptic ‘Batman Beyond’ images

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey posted cryptic Batman Beyond photos on his official Twitter account.

Since Batman Beyond debuted on television in 1999, fans have been shouting for a live action film adaptation of the animated series. Over the years, a number of actors have expressed an interest in playing the lead role in a Batman Beyond film with live action, including Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey.

Now it seems that Tyler Posey is again showing an interest in playing Terry McGinnis by posting three photos of Batman Beyond on his official Twitter account. View the messages from Batman Beyond from Teen Wolf-star Tyler Posey below!

– tyler posey (@tylergposey) 4 February 2020

In addition to his role as Scott McCall on MTVs Teen Wolf, Tyler Posey is also known for his work in films such as The Last Summer, Truth or Dare and Yoga Hosers. He will then be seen in the Johnny Martin-regulated thriller Alone.

Here is the official synopsis for Batman Beyond:

From the ingenious team that brought the audience the Emmy® Award-winning “Batman: The Animated Series”, the continuing legend of the Dark Knight comes with a futuristic twist while Bruce Wayne trains a new Batman for the 21st century.

Do you think Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey would be a good choice for the role of Terry McGinnis in a Batman Beyond movie? Let us know in the comments below and stay up to date with the latest news about Batman Beyond as it develops!

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

