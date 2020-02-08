Teen talks about suicide prevention after jumping into traffic from the bridge

Click here for updates on this story

POTEAU, OK (KFSM) – A local 13-year-old talks about suicide prevention and mental health after surviving a jump from a bridge into oncoming traffic.

On December 27, 2019, teenage Lilliana Jimenez walked four miles to a bridge on Highway 112 in Poteau, Oklahoma, with the intent to end her own life.

“Something went through my mind and it took me over and there was nothing I could do about it,” said Lilliana. “I went to the bridge alone and sat on the bridge for a while and just looked down.”

As she sat on the bridge, two men working nearby on the building saw her and tried to talk her away from the edge. At that moment, her mother Gina Collins had just gone to the police station and was worried about her daughter.

“I actually reported her as an outlier on the other side of town, and we stood there when the police radio reported that someone had jumped off a bridge, and I just thought she wasn’t,” said Gina said.

After Lilliana jumped into oncoming traffic, she was immediately flown to an Oklahoma hospital for life. The entire lower half of the body was broken, including the back, pelvis and both legs.

Today, just over a month later, she got up and put on her own socks. The doctors say that she will fully recover and go again.

As your body heals, your mind heals. Lilliana wants to share her story in the hope of saving someone else who may feel the way she felt the day she tried to commit suicide.

Lilliana says she lives with bipolar disorder and depression. That day she said she felt alone, but today she knows that it is not.

“To help others and to let them know that they are not alone and that other people are going through the same thing,” said Lilliana.

Gina wants other parents to know it’s okay to ask for help, and says that she always remembers that tomorrow is a new day.

“If you feel there is something wrong with you, don’t be ashamed, let yourself be helped, it’s fine, it will be fine,” said Gina.

According to teenmentalhealth.org, suicide is one of the three leading causes of death among young people. Every fifth adolescent suffers from a mental illness.

If you or someone you know need help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit their website.

