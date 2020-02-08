Teen shot after ending the plague incident

A 16-year-old was shot by a younger boy after ending a bullying incident, police in Texas say.

Sam Reynolds was killed near his home in Arlington.

A boy between 13 and 15 years old has been arrested on suspicion of his murder. The police say the suspect is the aggressor in the alleged bullying incident that took place a few days before the shooting. It is assumed that he lives in the same apartment complex as the victim.

Arlington Police Lt. Chris Cook said to WFAA: “After he ended the fight, he got into trouble with the suspect.”

He said the incident was recorded on camera. “Within a matter of probably just a few seconds, he takes a gun from the back part of his pants that he was wearing, points it at the victim and fires a round.”

1/32

Supporters of arms rights and militia attend a rally organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League on Capitol Square near the Capitol State Building in Richmond

Reuters

2/32

During last year’s election, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam promised to introduce bold arms control laws in 2020, including limiting the purchase of pistols to one per month, banning military-style weapons and silencers, allowing places to gun in public places prohibit and introduce a ‘red flag’ law so that authorities can temporarily seize weapons from someone considered a threat

AP

3/32

While event organizers asked supporters to appear non-armed, militias and other extreme right-wing groups from around the country attended the rally with weapons to show their support for gun rights

AP

4/32

A man with his face covered joins the collection

Getty

5/32

EPA

6/32

Getty

7/32

AP

8/32

Reuters

9/32

EPA

10/32

Reuters

11/32

AP

12/32

Reuters

13/32

Reuters

14/32

EPA

15/32

Reuters

16/32

Getty

17/32

AFP via Getty

18/32

EPA

19/32

EPA

20/32

AP

21/32

Getty

22/32

AP

23/32

EPA

24/32

Getty

25/32

AP

26/32

EPA

27/32

EPA

28/32

EPA

29/32

Reuters

30/32

AFP via Getty

31/32

AFP via Getty

32/32

AP

He added: “It raises the question: wow did he get the gun?”

The weapon is believed to be a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, although it has not yet been found.

Lt Cook said, “We’re tired of children in our community coming into contact with firearms.”

Reynolds is reportedly the sixth murder victim in Arlington, a city with around 365,000 residents, so far this year.

His mother, Madison Fletcher, said: “He was so compassionate and cared so much about his friends and family. He was passionate about football and music. He was very loyal and had a great sense of humor. “

According to the Gun Violence Archive, which records incidents of 7,500 law enforcement, government, and media sources in the United States, there have been 1,545 murders involving guns to date.

.