Teen Needs Life Support After Liberty City Death - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 20, 2020

January 20, 2020

MIAMI (WSVN) – A teenager who found life aid after a Liberty City shootout died.

The Miami Dade police have confirmed that 16-year-old master Nalton Johnson Jr. was pronounced dead Monday morning.

Investigators said Johnson was shot dead at Lincoln Fields Apartments near 64th Street and 20th Avenue on Friday evening.

Neighbors and friends said the teenager was on his way home and almost made it to family unity when someone opened the fire and was beaten.

The police continue to investigate.

If you have information about these shots, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Keep in mind that you can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $ 3,000 reward.

Please visit WSVN.com and 7News for more information on this evolving story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.