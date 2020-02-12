Teen Mom Rachel Beaver pregnant again months after Hazelee was born

Rachel’s pregnancy test was positive (Photo: MTV)

Teen Mom star Rachel Beaver discovered that she was pregnant again, less than six months after the birth of her first child.

The 17-year journey to motherhood is documented in the latest series Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

And 22 weeks after the birth of her daughter Hazelee, Rachel discovered she was pregnant again.

In this week’s Teen Mom episode, the teenager was seen doing a pregnancy test with a friend before leaving the bathroom to sit next to her mother, Stephanie.

She said to her daughter, “There are two for pregnant Rachel and one for non-pregnant” and two rules were put to the test.

Rachel exclaimed: “Oh my god, don’t tell me … No! I literally start crying, rushing to another room while her mother started crying on the couch.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3kBKG0quJp8 (/ embed)

The reality star then called her friend Koty to tell him: “I’m pregnant.”

He asked, “How do you know?” While Rachel answered, “I just did a test. What should I do? “

Koty said, “I don’t want you to kill him, of course.”

His girlfriend continued: “I literally knock away, I don’t know what to do. I literally already have a child, she is not even … what difference does it make? “

Rachel’s mother later said: “I knew you were not safe, I asked you to get birth control, I asked you and asked and asked.”

Rachel’s mother burst into tears (photo: MTV)

And Rachel seemed saddened by the thought of having another child and said: “I literally feel the stupidest b **** on this earth.

“I can’t go through this anymore, I literally can’t.”

However, when she said there were “options,” her mother said she should have an abortion: “You would regret it for the rest of your life.”

This episode was filmed months ago and according to photos on Rachel’s Instagram she is no longer pregnant.

Rachel is no longer pregnant (Photo: Instagram)

The daughter of MTV star Hazelee, who she had with ex-boyfriend Drew, will become one later this month.

When she joined Teen Mom, Rachel didn’t know if her baby’s father was Drew, or his best friend Jacob, because she had been in and out between them.

More: TV



It turned out to be Drew, but Rachel went out with Jacob and her mother was afraid she would become pregnant again after she stopped taking birth control.

Rachel said: “I was (with the help of birth control) in the beginning, but condoms are too expensive and I’m broke ***, and I don’t pay for those s ***.”

Teen Mom is on MTV on Tuesdays in the US.





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email at [email protected], by calling 020 3615 2145 or by going to the Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Chris Brown proudly reveals a new face tattoo that proves his love for trainers

MORE: Within the marriage of Kelvin Fletcher and Liz Marsland in the middle of “nightcap” photos by Oti Mabuse