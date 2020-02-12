Teen brought 2 guns, 4 knives to high school

PALATKA, Fla. – A 13-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after bringing two guns and four knives to his high school campus, the sheriff officials said.

Delegates were called to Jenkins Middle School in Palatka after the resource officer and school administrators received a tip about the weapons, Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach said.

The boy was located and delegates found the weapons hidden in his backpack, DeLoach said.

The teenager is faced with multiple charges of possession of a gun in school grounds, the Florida Times Union reported.

The sheriff said he didn’t know why the teenager brought the weapons to school

“We cannot continue to accept this as a norm,” DeLoach said at a press conference that was originally scheduled to talk about a bullying incident at a high school in the province. “Weapons come to school campuses far too often.”

He said it is the second time this year that a high school student has brought weapons to school. In January a C.H. Price Middle School student was arrested.

The plague incident happened Friday in a bathroom at Interlachen High School, DeLoach said.

The attack, recorded on video from mobile phones that was widely distributed on social media, showed that one student was verbally confronted with another and then beaten in the head more than a dozen times.

Rick Surrency, the Putnam County inspector, said the attack was a case of bullying. He said that everyone involved will be confronted with “consequences according to our guidelines” and that action has been taken.

