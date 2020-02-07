Teen arrested almost 2 years after the crash that killed friend, injured 2 firefighters

MIAMI – A suspect was arrested for nearly two years after a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in which one teenager was killed and several others, including two firefighters, were injured.

According to an arrest warrant, Miami firefighters attempted to free a person from a handicapped vehicle just before 2:00 am on May 19, 2018, which was in the right northern shoulder of I-95 just south of the Northwest 62nd Street exit.

Police said that Alexander Martinez, now 18, was driving at around 83 km / h in his gray Toyota RAV4 when he lost control of the SUV and the vehicle started to turn.

Authorities said the vehicle hit a concrete wall, bounced off it, and then kept running, eventually wiping out a parked City of Miami Fire Rescue truck.

The vehicle then moved backwards into the rear of a parked City of Miami Fire Rescue engine.

According to the arrest warrant, the equipment of the fire truck broke loose and hit two firefighters, one of whom sustained a life-threatening injury.

Authorities said there were four people in RAV4 and ranged from 15 to 18 years old at the time. One of the teenagers died in the crash.

According to the arrest warrant, Martinez admitted that he had drunk alcohol that night, but said he was not the RAV4 driver.

Authorities said they quickly learned that Martinez was the driver after interviewing the injured firefighters and other survivors.

The order states that Martinez had a blood alcohol level of 0.091 percent.

Martinez appeared in court Friday and was ordered instead of a $ 100,000 bond. He is accused of murder in vehicles, DUI manslaughter, DUI causes serious bodily injury and DUI causes material damage.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

.