A teenager has died and three others, including a child, were injured in a horrific Dublin accident.

The tragic incident happened when a car and a van collided on N7 Naas Road in Clondalkin at around 12:30 this morning.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A nine-year-old boy and two men, aged 36 and 45, who were in the delivery van, were taken to the Tallaght Hospital by ambulance.

Your injuries are not considered life threatening.

A GARDA spokesman said: “Gardaí in Clondalkin appeals to witnesses after a fatal road accident on N7 Naas Road in Clondalkin.

“A collision with a car and a delivery van occurred at around 12.30 p.m. in the lanes leading to the west of the expressway.

“The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male teenager aged 17, was declared dead shortly afterwards at the scene.

“Since then, his body has been taken to the morgue at Tallaght Hospital.

“The truck’s occupants, two men (45 and 36 years old) and a 9-year-old boy, were taken to Tallaght Hospital by ambulance. (Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.)

“The investigators of the forensic collision on Lake Garda examined the scene of the accident and both vehicles involved. The road has since been opened to traffic again. The coroner was informed of the death.

“The Gardaí investigation is a request for witnesses, and especially for anyone who has camera footage, to provide it. Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Station 01 6667600 or the confidential Garda line 1800 666 111 to turn. “

