Teddy Sheringham was more nervous than any other football game for The Masked Singer

What would be more nerve-wracking: playing pop songs dressed in a tree on The Masked Singer or imposing a penalty on England?

The tree is, according to football legend Teddy Sheringham.

“Much, much, much more nerve-wracking,” emphasizes Teddy, who scored a penalty in Germany against Euro 96.

Teddy, 53, was unmasked to his relief on this weekend’s show and admitted that he was “far out of my comfort zone” and “much more nervous” than he had ever felt in his football career.

“I know what to do on a soccer field – of course it will,” he says.

“If you are driven deep and appear on national television, it is quite difficult.”

The reaction of his former soccer colleagues was just as punitive.

“I’ve received a lot of texts saying,” What happened, Ted? “And” Where did everything go wrong? “, He laughs.

He managed to keep his engagement secret from his old West Ham teammates and golf colleagues James Collins and Carl Fletcher.

(Image: ITV)

“When it became known, they called me and said, ‘You b ** , you didn’t tell us! “he giggles.” They laughed their heads off. ”

Admitting that he doesn’t think he’s musically gifted and hitting difficult notes has been a “relief,” he says, considering: “I suppose it’s a bit like scoring a goal.”

Wife Kristina was unimpressed when he played the first audio recording of himself when he sang to her in bed.

“She said,” Oh my god, that’s terrible. You have to get out of this show, “Teddy recalls.” But I’ve already signed the contract. “

Teddy’s Tree Getup, which came in five parts (complete with his own bird’s nest) and took 20 minutes to assemble, was so difficult to enter that he was reluctant to revive it for costume parties.

“I burned it,” he jokes. “I never want to see it again.”

Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us directly on 0207 29 33033