Ted Bundy Doc Falling for a Killer Speaks to the Women: Review

In the black-and-white photo of Georgann Hawkins she shines at the camera, a big, posed smile and a flower in her long hair. Her puffed floral sleeves hardly fit into the cropped frame of the photo. She is young and looks happy. The Hawkins photo should be unremarkable, the kind of photo tucked away in almost every photo album in the country. The type of photo that is saved to remember a moment or a glance. But this photo of Hawkins is not a personal memory; instead, it was unintentionally transformed and part of an outdated and grim archive of smiling girls and women murdered by Ted Bundy.

This photo of Hawkins has been used in almost every documentary about Bundy (it is even used on her IMDb page). And like the scores of other women who smile on photos, Hawkins is forever stuck in time, forever a teenager, no older than 18, the age she was when she disappeared in 1974. Although the photo of Hawkins is known – I ‘saw it in documentary after documentary – Hawkins does not. She is usually only this photo or a number; an illustration of Bundy’s crimes, a mandatory and quick fact before the story focuses on Bundy again. But in Trish Wood’s new documentary, Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, Hawkins is more than a flat photo, shown here as more than a victim or a song. Instead, she is depicted as a three-dimensional person and remembered by a friend who, more than four decades after her death, still tears when she talks about her.

That applies to all women in Falling for a Killer, a documentary with five episodes that is streamed on Amazon. In contrast to Netflix’s disastrous cruel 2019 conversations with a murderer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Falling for a Killer shifts the traditional true story away from a kind of morbid fascination for the murderer and a detailed investment in his horrific work and focuses again on the women whose lives he has influenced. For Wood, this includes everyone from the victims of Bundy to their friends and family to women who have survived his attacks. There are also the two female police officers who worked on the Bundy case, journalists, writers, lawyers and the old friend Elizabeth Kendall and her daughter Molly from Bundy. The result is a story about violence, fear and deep-rooted misogyny that refuses to give in to the myths that have gathered around Bundy, including those of its charm and intellect. As the writer Ginger Strand says in the first episode, the Bundy myth “discount (s) on women’s stories in favor of the central hero.”

“This story has been told by men many times, now it’s time to talk about our own story …”, Elizabeth Kendall tells the camera. It is almost ironic that Falling for a Killer came about because men told the story of Kendall. According to the re-release of Kendall’s memoir from 1981 The Phantom Prince, with a new introduction by both Elizabeth and daughter Molly, she was “stunned” to discover that director Joe Berlinger made Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile about Kendall and Bundy’s six-year old relationship. Kendall notes that she was surprised and didn’t know anything about the project, because Berlinger never spoke to her or apparently chose the Phantom Prince. Eventually Berlinger and Kendall made a deal and had a ‘good’ collaboration on the film.

But the experience made both Elizabeth and Molly realize that their silence only served the myths of the Bundy. Falling for a Killer is in a sense that Molly and Elizabeth claim their story. What is clear everywhere is that Elizabeth and Molly (Molly was a child during her mother’s relationship with Bundy) are also the victims of Bundy; their story is a striking reminder that the story does not begin with the first murder of Bundy and ends with his execution in 1989. It still happens and it happens to real women, not just black and white photos. If it looks like history, it is because the standard story about true crime has little room for the voices of victims, because it needs them to be static objects; it is often less interested in stories that do not contribute to the romanticized idea of ​​the serial killer.

Perhaps that is why Karen Sparks Epley, Bundy’s first victim to survive a brutal attack that left her permanent brain damage, never spoke publicly before Falling for a Killer. “Women who survive keep their secrets to themselves,” says Sparks Epley. “We’ve learned to just keep going.” This kind of silent resilience runs through the entire documentary. It sounds a very different tone than previous Bundy documents, which often drip from congratulations from men and insist on the glamor of Bundy. Here Bundy is a small criminal whose behavior towards Molly and Elizabeth borders on abuse (Molly tells about behavior that was also sexual abuse). Instead of women being constantly charmed by Bundy, they are brutally beaten and disappear. Here his charm comes down to countless women who remember him, but refused to help him when he played handicapped or injured. Here women are not lured by him, but, as one witness says, “no longer with us … (because they were) a nice person.”

During the five episodes, Wood makes it clear that much of Bundy’s success has been facilitated by structural misogyny: women are bred, and especially in the mid-1970s, to be kind to men and the police often do not believe them. Joanna Testa, a roommate of victim Lynda Healy, remembers that the police ignored her, although she “very much insisted that something was wrong.” And it is striking that Elizabeth called the police at least twice to report Bundy, believing that after Janice Ott and Denise Naslundthe were killed in Lake Sammamish, her friend was the one who was looking for the police. Both male detectives she speaks reject her concerns. Frustrated, Elizabeth remembers asking her own father for help because she believed the police would take a man more seriously. Her father refuses and warns her that she could ruin Bundy’s reputation. Finally, Elizabeth hears about a “woman detective” who has asked questions about Bundy and she calls the police station and asks about the “woman detective.” Kathleen McChesney, the only woman in the local police, hires Elizabeth, believes her, and develops a working relationship with her. McChesney recalls the ‘culture of unbelief’.

Sometimes Woods research into how exactly misogyny worked to protect Bundy can feel a bit stretched. She suggests that Bundy reacted angrily to the women’s liberation movement and weaves in interviews with second-generation activists, including a woman’s self-defense teacher. A series of students from the University of Washington recall the excitement of the women’s book in the early 1970s, including Billy Jean King’s Battle of the Sexes and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. There is even a suggestion that Bundy put the women’s movement back because women suddenly felt too scared to leave their homes. It is a deeply limited concept of the liberation movement of the woman who sees it only as white, young and middle class, like many of the victims of Bundy. It feels unnecessary and distracts from the otherwise fascinating stories.

But Falling for a Killer remains a necessary intervention to chart how to tell a victim-focused story and to resist the myths that surround the popular idea of ​​the “serial killer,” myths repeated so many times that they become powerful and true, especially in the case of Bundy. Many of those myths are broken down here while Wood interrogates their origins in the media and even in the legal system. It is difficult to view contemporary images of a news anchor describing Bundy’s arrest as “frightening” for him. It is harder to look at the judge who led the Florida trial in Bundy, convicted of the murders of Lisa Levy and Margaret Bowman, expressing empathy and apologizing to Bundy. Such sympathy can only be collected if the women standing in line to testify against Bundy are fired and his victims deliberately dehumanized or forgotten in favor of a story centered around the hero.

