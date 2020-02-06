Technology trainer Justin Fuente confident the program will be more successful in recruiting in 2021 | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech’s plan, once the evaluation period begins in April, is to devote some time to visiting state high schools.

Hokies staff hit many local schools in January, but these tours were more focused on face time with specific players.

Coach Justin Fuente has a lot of new faces on his coaching team, and he wants high school coaches across the state to get to know them. Defensive line coach Darryl Tapp and defensive back coach Ryan Smith will be familiar faces in many of these locations.

Tapp is a Chesapeake native who went to Deep Creek High School and won All-American honors playing defense for the Hokies. Smith has close ties to the state as the alum of William and Mary who grew up outside of Fredericksburg. Smith returned to Virginia last year as coach of James Madison securities.

“I think it was important to me to make sure that we maintain throughout this new round of staff rotation certain regional connections, or more importantly the connections in Virginia,” said Fuente. “And it’s very honest … that’s not the only reason we hired Darryl (Tapp) and Ryan (Smith), but they certainly match what we were looking for in terms of connections and comfort for recruit the state of Virginia. “

Virginia Tech signed 29 players in the state during Fuente’s tenure, but only one came in 2020 (Lakeem Rudolph). The Hokies signed six state top 10 players during this streak (all six had a four star rating).

Rival Virginia has not signed one of the top 10 players in the state in the past four years, but Penn State has turned Virginia into a breeding ground since James Franklin took over as coach. In the past four years, they have recruited 10 signatories ranked in the top 10 with three in each of the last two recruitment cycles. The Nittany Lions signed the state’s best hope in 2018 (ball carrier Ricky Slade) and 2019 (linebacker Brandon Smith).

Notre Dame signed the best hope (Chris Tyree) in Virginia this year.

Fuente sees opposing schools continuing to expand their recruiting footprints – Tech recently did this by investing resources in Texas recruiting – but the Hokies remain focused on the fact that 2020 light transport from Virginia is a unique occurrence.

“I don’t think it’s going to be something that goes on anyway, but we have to make sure we do a great job, provide opportunities for the kids who grew up in Virginia and we will continue to do that,” said Fuente.

There is also a standout talent class in 2021 from Virginia with the top five rookies all nationally ranked in the top 200 (according to 247 Sports). Princess Anne defender Tony Grimes will be Virginia’s best player next year. The Virginia Beach native is close to 40 scholarship offers, including those from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio.

The rest of the top five include halfback from Hopewell TreVeyon Henderson (# 101 nationally), Ocean Lakes defensive end Naquan Brown (# 121), secondary offensive lineman Robinson Tristan Leigh (n ° 165) and Highland Springs defensive end Kelvin Gilliam (No.181).

Mike Niziolek is Virginia Tech’s soccer beats writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

.