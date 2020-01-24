Technology companies drive US stocks early; Intel jumps

NEW YORK, NY. – Technology companies are leading in the US on Open Friday, led by a significant profit for chip maker Intel. Investors continue to monitor international efforts to stem the fatal outbreak of new viruses in China. The S & P 500 rose 4 points or 0.1% to 3,330 and the Nasdaq rose 37 points or 0.4% to 9,439. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108 points, or 0.4%, to 29,268. Dow component American Express grew nearly 5% in the fourth quarter after strong results. Bonds rose and 10-year government bond yields fell from 1.74% the previous day to 1.72%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s previous story follows below.

Global equity markets rallied on Friday after the outbreak of a new virus in China, killing 25 people and restricting transportation in several cities, was not declared a global emergency.

The German DAX rose 1.4% to 13,577, while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 1.1% to 6,038, which was also supported by a report on improvements in manufacturing data. A poll on Eurozone manufacturing activity said on Friday that demand stabilized despite weakness in some regions.

In the UK, the FTSE 100 also increased by 1.6% to 7,630. Wall Street also looked positive as future contracts for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average grew 0.3%.

When authorities confirmed further cases of the new virus, which were first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, investors continued to monitor international efforts to prevent the virus from spreading further and potentially harming the global economy.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.1% to 23,827.18 and in Hong Kong the Hang Seng rose 0.2% to 27,949.64 in a shortened session. The Australian S & P ASX / 200 gained 2.5 points to 7,090.50, while the Indian Sensex rose 0.6% to 41,622.97.

The markets in Shanghai and the rest of mainland China, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan were closed.

The World Health Organization decided on Thursday not to declare the virus outbreak in China a global emergency for the time being. Such a declaration could lead to trade and travel restrictions and other economic damage.

Fears of such an opportunity have weighed on global markets this week, driving demand for US government bonds and safe-play stocks.

Market “Traders are weighing the expected growth slowdown in China against the backdrop of the current global growth recovery. While the calculation does not rise to roses, it is far from a state of global market panic, “said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp in a comment.

“However, if risk aversion spreads beyond China’s borders and affects more than the suspect’s usual luxury, travel, and tourism, we are likely to see a greater slump in the broader global indexes,” he said.

Reference crude in electronic commerce on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 25 cents to $ 55.34 a barrel. It fell $ 1.15 and hit $ 55.59 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 38 cents to $ 61.66 a barrel. It fell around $ 1.17 and closed overnight at $ 62.04 a barrel.

Gold fell back, losing $ 6.10 to $ 1,559.30.

The dollar rose from 109.49 yen on Thursday to 109.61 Japanese yen. The euro fell from $ 1,106 to $ 1,1034.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.