Technical ambitions of the UAE tarnished by restrictions on the Internet

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure and hyperlinked services, the United Arab Emirates is an emerging technological force, but a scandal surrounding a popular messaging application has spawned rigorous Internet scrutiny.

The oil-rich country has invested billions in new technologies and artificial intelligence “to become the forerunner of smart services” as part of its Vision 2021 development plan.

But although more than 9 million expats make up 90 percent of the population, making a WhatsApp or Skype call to get in touch with your loved ones back home is no easy task.

While Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is commonly used around the world, it is deactivated through regular Internet services in the UAE, except for the ToTok mobile application developed in Abu Dhabi.

“To talk to my family through WhatsApp, I buy a card every month,” said a Pakistani worker at AFP, holding a small ticket with a virtual private network (VPN) password that allows users to bypass them. restrictions on the internet.

While many choose to use VPNs – the legitimacy of which is cloudy – others have resorted to ToTok, which became popular in the Emirates and the Middle East after its release in 2019.

“I used ToTok because it’s the only platform where video calls work properly,” said one Egyptian expat, who regularly uses the app to call his wife and daughter back home.

However, a report by The New York Times in December accused the UAE of using ToTok to spy on users, prompting both Google and Apple to remove the application from their online markets.

According to the report, ToTok allowed the UAE government to monitor conversations, movements and other details of the individuals who installed it on their phone.

The ToTok mobile application for UAE deployment has become popular, offering free calls and messages to millions of users in countries such as the UAE where VoIP services such as WhatsApp and Skype have been blocked.

“China Model”

Google Play made the app available again in January, citing a series of “updates” but still not available in the Apple Store.

It is unclear why Apple has not yet restored the application, or if it ever does, but according to researcher Bill Marczak, the tech giant “is perhaps a little more privacy-friendly”.

He said the ToTok case, which also gained rapid popularity in the United States, was unique in targeting such a large audience.

“To my knowledge, this is the only case of a messaging platform created by an intelligence group,” Marczak, a senior researcher with the Canadian-based Citizen Lab research team, told AFP.

“It’s a very unique case in that sense because they were trying to develop this application designed to be used by millions of people around the world.”

He said the United Arab Emirates might be moving towards a “China model” of digital authoritarianism, which aims to be a force in technology, but also to use this regime as a tool for control and surveillance.

“It will be interesting how this public fiasco will affect the development of the UAE as a technology plant in the future,” he said. People will probably find it difficult to trust any technology platform coming from the United Arab Emirates.

The country’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (AFC) told AFP that it “has recently become aware of some concerns about … ToTok”.

“The UAE’s telecommunications regulations prohibit illegal surveillance and mass surveillance of any kind and adopt the highest standards for the protection of consumer privacy,” he added.

Google Play made the ToTok app available again in January, but is still unavailable in the Apple Store and remains unclear why Apple has not yet reinstalled the app or if it has ever

“Targeting reviews”

In an area often plagued by political turmoil, the United Arab Emirates places great value on “stability” and the elimination of extremism.

However, rights groups accuse her of not having a legal base on opponents, including award-winning rights activist Ahmed Mansoor, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2018 for charges of spreading false information.

National law provides that a person may be imprisoned and fined for using any technological means to call for demonstrations, incite ideas against Islam, or promote “destructive principles” such as homosexuality.

Tough cybercrime laws also carry prison sentences or fines for defamatory statements on social media.

“They apply a high level of online restrictions and surveillance,” said Amy Slipowitz of the Freedom House civil society group, which marks the UAE as “not free” in its annual worldwide online rankings.

“They should have more transparency in restricting their content and stop targeting government critics,” he told AFP.

