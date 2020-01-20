Techland is delaying the spring 2020 release window

Techland is the latest developer to announce a delay in its game as Dying Light 2 will no longer be released in spring 2020.

Add Dying Light 2 to the growing list of delayed games. Seriously, there must be something in the water because four games have been pushed back from their original release last week.

It all started last week when Square Enix announced delays for Marvel’s Avengers and Final Fantasy VII Remake, two games set to be released in the coming weeks. Crystal Dynamics’ superhero blockbuster has been postponed to September 4 for a few months, while Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII remake has been postponed for a month and will now be released on April 10.

Subsequently, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077, the highly anticipated science fiction RPG, will also not be available in time for release in April. It was postponed to September 17th.

Techland never actually had a fixed release date for Dying Light 2, but it was expected to arrive sometime this spring. This will no longer be the case as the developer says “it takes more development time to fulfill our vision”.

In a message to the fans, Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka gave the typical company reasons for the delay. He promised further details “in the coming months” but did not release any further information.

Dying Light 2, a sequel to Parkour’s 2015 ego-action adventure, was first announced in 2018. The franchise is set in a post-apocalyptic future in which players have to survive an infected quarantine zone.

Dying Light was a surprise hit and the sequel should build on what made the predecessor so successful. Trailers and demos for Dying Light 2 look promising. So I have no problem with Techland taking extra time to polish the game to be the best it can be.

Fortunately, fans will find their post-apocalyptic fulfillment this spring with Naughty Dogs The Last of Us Part II. Let’s hope it will be released on May 29th.