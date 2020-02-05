Tech Adds Forgotten Receiver as Last Member of Team 2020 Signature Class on National Signing Day | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech fax machine didn’t have much work to do on Wednesday.

The Hokies added an additional signatory on the day of the traditional national signing after signing 16 players during the first signing period.

They added three-star receiver Dallan Wright, who sent his national letter of intent before 8 a.m., and missed linebacker D.J. Lundy. Lundy chose Florida State from a group of finalists who also included Tech and Georgia.

Technical coach Justin Fuente told reporters Wednesday afternoon that the team has no plans to sign anyone else in the coming weeks.

“I’m really excited about what we have been able to add in December and now,” said Fuente. “Not a huge class in terms of numbers. We covered this, but we also got off to a good start for the next class. I think in the long run these guys are all going to be considered great contributors to our program. “

Technology only offered Wright at the end of the process, but staff kept him on his radar throughout the fall and was high on him throughout. When a place opened, it was one of their main targets.

Wright didn’t have a long list of offers – his five single horsepower offers were the Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina – but Fuente said the 6 foot 1 inch and 170 pounder would have received more interest if d other schools had watched his senior movie. Wright had 87 catches for 1,508 yards with 25 touchdowns as an elder.

“One of the drawbacks of recruiting as it is now is that I think it devalues ​​the children’s last year …” said Fuente. “I’m sure he had other good players with him, but he threw his team on the back on their way to the state championship. An incredibly productive and competitive young man who appeared on our radar throughout his last year in a small town and we really fell in love with him. “

Wright looks like some of Tech’s most successful recent signers as a person who stood out in all sports throughout high school. Wright had a Division 1 basketball offering and was also part of the athletic team at Saluda High School.

“I love, I love multisport athletes,” said Fuente. “It is certainly not a determining factor if a child does not practice another sport, but I think it is great anything. Whether it’s the track or basketball or baseball … I love the guys who love competition. I think you can learn a lot. We are used to joking when you interview a coach, you should go play with him at noon because you can learn more about him over the hoops at noon than you can sit talking about football. I think there is also a bit of that with young people. “

The only other signatory Fuente spoke of on Wednesday was the transfer of Rutgers Raheem Blackshear. Blackshear announced it was signing with Tech on January 10 and signed up with the rest of the first signups in January.

Blackshear still has two years of eligibility, but could lose one if he were absent for a year. He did not graduate, but requested a waiver to play with Tech in 2020. The two transfers added by the Hokies last year (Brock Hoffman and Braxton Burmeister) have been waived.

The 5-foot-9, 192-pound rapid of Philadelphia had 1,136 versatile yards in second year. He ran the ball 143 times for 586 yards with three touchdowns and added 367 receiving yards and 184 on kickoff returns. He redshirted last year after playing in Rutgers’ first four games.

“He is a very intelligent versatile player, could have really gone where he wanted and chose to come here and be part of what we have done,” said Fuente. “He will meet in the hallway. He’s a versatile enough ball carrier to help us out, and that’s where we’ll start. “

Mike Niziolek is Virginia Tech’s soccer beats writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

.