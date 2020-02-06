Teamfight Tactics Mobile supported phones and devices

View the supported Android and Apple phones and tablets that support Teamfight Tactics (TFT) on mobile.

Riot Games announced the official start of a closed beta for Teamfight Tactics Mobile. Because the mobile version of the popular auto brawler is still in progress, the definitive list of supported phones and devices has not been announced.

Riot wants to bring TFT to as many mobile devices as possible, but this will of course vary from region to region. Although we probably get a more specific list the closer we get to the launch of TFT Mobile in March, this is what Riot expects.

For Apple users, the support devices start as old as the iPhone 6S. Of course, newer iPhones will probably perform the game better, but it’s nice to see support for older models.

Android phones with OS5 + with 2 GB RAM and more will “work well” according to Riot. Unfortunately, Razrs and Sidekicks are not supported.

As for tablets, TFT can ultimately be played on them. Tablets are not supported at the launch, but Riot said they will come “soon”.

We want the tablet experience to be great, but it needs a little more time in the oven if we want it to have that great Riot taste.

As Riot points out, TFT is optimized for mobile devices in a number of ways. The mobile client supports basic social functionality, as well as ranked system and progress card data. The game itself will largely have the feeling that you are playing the PC version, but the user interface has been slightly modified to make the game “finger-friendly”. You can read all about it.

What will be interesting to see is how Riot brings Teamfight Tactics into balance. Riot has already stated that the gameplay, game systems, balance updates, sets and ranked game remain the same on all platforms.

However, mobile gaming habits often differ from PCs where mobile gamers more often play in shorter bursts. The average mobile session takes around 15 minutes, while the average Teamfight Tactics game is likely to take around 30 to 40 minutes. Will Riot find a balance between the two or continue to respond based on the PC crowd?

Teamfight Tactics on mobile will cross platforms with shared stocks, progress and ranking. What remains to be seen is whether mobile players can play in the same game alongside PC players.