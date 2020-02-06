Teamfight Tactics Mobile starts with closed beta tests

Teamfight Tactics Mobile (TFT) has officially launched closed beta testing in certain countries prior to the game’s launch in March.

We are officially one step closer to the launch of Teamfight Tactics Mobile. Although Riot Games has already announced that the hugely popular League of Legends auto-battler spin-off will be fully launched in March, a closed beta will first arrive in the coming weeks. In fact, it is already available in some countries from today.

In the coming weeks we will test the mobile version as a closed beta in a handful of countries around the world. If you see a friend, family member, or dog playing TFT on their phones, don’t worry: they are probably in one of the test countries.

Unfortunately, Riot Games has not really announced in which countries the closed beta of TFT Mobile is currently available, or to which it will come in the coming weeks. That leaves it to players to search the Google Play or Apple Store to see if they can come in.

It does not seem that North America or Europe has gained access; however, the TFT subreddit claims that Australia is currently part of the mobile beta. Help us all and respond below if the region you are in has early access to Teamfight Tactics Mobile.

Riot reiterated that the goal is to make TFT look and feel the same as the same game on PC and mobile, although they acknowledged that the experience differs between platforms.

One of the biggest differences will not be the game itself, but rather the out-of-game experience. Because the League of Legends interface is not particularly mobile-friendly, Riot has developed a new one that is specifically tailored to Teamfight Tactics on mobile.

Although the focus on the user interface is on getting you into the game, it initially supports social functions such as lobbies, friends, and invitations. You can also see the ranked system and the progress card.

Of course, not everything will be the same in terms of play. Riot had to make TFT Mobile more ‘finger friendly’. This means a special item inventory panel where you can drag items to view, equip and combine items.

To maximize the screen space, the Champion Shop must also be opened and closed in the game with a button. However, the store is automatically opened at the start of each round. It is displayed at the top of the screen so that you can still position your champions while buying and selling. The stage tracker has also been simplified to show only the time remaining in the current phase while the Store is open.

The other big change on mobile is the removal of in-game chat. Riot noted that in-game mobile chat is not currently supported, suggesting that it could be implemented later. However, the feeling is that the space needed for chat and keyboard would simply take up too much of the screen.

I know that TFT can sometimes be a social game, but I have no problem removing the chat. You can still communicate with emotes, dances and taunts.

Other than that, almost everything will stay the same with Teamfight Tactics on mobile and PC. Game systems, balance updates, new sets and ranked game will all be the same. Riot says that TFT will become a platform-independent game “with shared inventories, progression and ranking”, but I wonder if this also means that mobile players can also play against a PC, or in this case cross-platform means really only progression.

Teamfight Tactics will be launched on the mobile phone sometime in March. If you use Android, you can still register in advance via the Google Play Store. If you play on Apple, it looks like you can only sign up for updates at this time.