Teaching tomorrow’s cars to hear

Teaching cars to listen: A modified roof fin for testing acoustic sensors to detect outside noise. Photo credits: Fraunhofer IDMT / Hannes Kalter

Modern cars already have a number of sophisticated systems such as remote parking, automatic lane departure warning and sleepiness detection. Self-driving cars will also have auditory capabilities in the future. Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology IDMT in Oldenburg have now developed a prototype system that can detect external noises such as sirens.

Modern cars are equipped with a variety of advanced driver assistance systems to reduce the stress behind the steering wheel. Functions such as automatic parking and blind spot monitoring use cameras, radar and lidar technology to detect obstacles in the immediate vicinity of the vehicle. In other words, they give vehicles rudimentary eyesight. Cars still have no sense of hearing. In the future, systems that can detect and identify external noise – alongside intelligent radar and camera sensors – will play a key role in getting self-driving cars onto the road. Researchers at Fraunhofer IDMT in Oldenburg are now developing AI-based systems that can recognize individual acoustic events. This makes vehicles audible.

“Despite the enormous potential of such applications, no autonomous vehicle has yet been equipped with a system that can perceive external noise,” says Danilo Hollosi, head of the Acoustic Event Detection group at Fraunhofer IDMT in Oldenburg. “Such systems could, for example, immediately recognize the siren of an approaching emergency vehicle, so that the autonomous vehicle would know that it is driving to one side of the highway and forms an access lane for the emergency services.” There are numerous other scenarios in which an acoustic early warning system can play a crucial role – when an autonomous vehicle changes into a pedestrian zone or a residential street where children play, for example, or to nail errors or dangerous situations such as a tire. In addition, such systems could also be used to monitor the condition of the vehicle or as an emergency telephone with voice recognition technology.

Noise analysis with AI-based algorithms

There are a number of challenges associated with developing an auditory vehicle. Here, however, the Fraunhofer IDMT can draw on concrete project experience in the field of automotive engineering as well as a wealth of interdisciplinary expertise. The focus of the investigation is on signal acquisition based on optimal sensor positioning as well as signal preprocessing, signal improvement and suppression of background noise. The system is first trained to recognize the acoustic signature of each relevant sound event. This is done by machine learning with the help of acoustic libraries that have been compiled by Fraunhofer IDMT. The Fraunhofer IDMT has also developed its own beamforming algorithms. These enable the system to dynamically localize moving sound sources such as the siren of an approaching emergency vehicle. The result is an intelligent sensor platform that can detect certain sounds. Fraunhofer has also developed its own AI-based algorithms. These are used to distinguish the specific noise that the system should identify from other background noises. “We use machine learning,” Hollosi explains. “And to train the algorithms, we use a number of archived sounds.” Fraunhofer and industrial partners have already created the first prototypes. These should reach market maturity in the middle of the next decade.

The acoustic sensor system consists of microphones, a control unit and software. The microphones built into a protective housing are attached to the outside of the vehicle and record the airborne noise there. Sensors transmit this audio data to a special control unit, which then converts it into the relevant metadata. In many other areas of application – such as security applications, the care industry and consumer goods – the raw audio data is converted directly into metadata by intelligent sensors.

Modified versions of this computerized acoustic event identification process can be used in other sectors and markets. These applications include quality control in industrial manufacturing. In this case, intelligent, battery-operated acoustic sensors are used to process audio signals from machines and systems. This information is sent wirelessly to a processor. On this basis, it is possible to determine the condition of the production plant and to avoid impending damage. Other applications include automatic speech recognition systems to enable hands-free documentation by technicians who, for example, perform turbine maintenance.

