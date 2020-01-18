Teachers, union leaders speak out against suspension

Mandsaur: Teachers are in arms against Commissioner Ujjain for the suspension of the director of the government high school. The director was suspended for allowing an NGO to distribute a free exercise register with a photo of Veer Savarkar printed on its cover.

According to reports, the director of the Malwasa government high school, RN Kerawat, was suspended for serious misconduct in the performance of his duties, irregularities and refusal to seek authorization to distribute the register to pupils.

During the period of suspension, the director was attached to the joint director of the public education office, Ujjain.

Teachers from Mandsaur and surrounding areas under the banner of Madhya Pradesh Shikshak Sangh supported Kerawat and demanded that the suspension be revoked as soon as possible. The teachers called the action against the principal unjust.

Sangh’s regional secretary, Akhilesh Mehta, said that every day, many social organizations organize career counseling, computer classes, distribute stationary equipment and other things to students at the school.

And if an organization distributes stuff to students belonging to a weaker section of society, then what’s wrong, said Mehta and asked, “How can the director be held accountable for the same.”

Kerawat is a recipient of the President’s Award and is also a member of the Gyanpunj team at the district level which is responsible for improving academic performance. An action against such a decorated teacher would not only demoralize him, but also the others, added Mehta. All state teachers’ associations condemned the action against Kerawat.

Earlier, in November, an NGO distributed a free register to students for preparing their studies at a public high school in the village of Malwasa. The register thus distributed contained a photo of Veer Sawarkar on the cover.

The leaders of the workers’ unions threatened to start agitation gradually if the suspension was not revoked.