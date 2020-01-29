A teacher from the Greater Noida government has been suspended for allegedly making a objectionable comment on Facebook against actress Shabana Azmi after recently encountering a car accident, officials said on Tuesday.

The teacher, in her 50s, is stationed in a high school in the Dadri region and was suspended on Monday as part of a disciplinary measure, said Gautam Buddh Nagar Basic Shiksha Adhikari Bal Mukund Prasad.

“The teacher made a reprehensible comment in her Facebook post. The case reached us yesterday and her comment is in violation of the service guidelines for government employees in Uttar Pradesh,” said the officer. He said the teacher was suspended for an indefinite period and an investigation was launched by the education department.

“The period of suspension will depend on the findings of the committee of inquiry and further decisions will be made on this basis,” said Prasad.

The teacher “wished for the death” of Azmi, 75, officials said.

The veteran actor, who won the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award five teams each, was injured in a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway in the Raigad of Maharashtra on January 18.

