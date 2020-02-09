Teach “delayed satisfaction” and do not call children “stubborn”: Pediatrician in the parents’ workshop in Indore

Indore: If a child insists that it is not right to call it “stubborn”, parents need to understand that children have not been taught the “delayed satisfaction” ability. The pediatrician Dr. Amit Bang the group of parents who had gathered for a parent workshop in Gumashta Nagar.

During the workshop, a session was organized for parents to help them understand a child’s psychology, behavior, and emotions. Another session was organized with the children, in which they were instructed in dealing with emotions.

“Studies have shown that delayed satisfaction is one of the most effective personal traits of successful people, so we have to develop it with ourselves and our children,” said Bang. He suggested that the best way to develop such a trait in children is to allow them to make decisions.

“We often carry the burden of bringing up our child on ourselves, which annoys and annoys the child. Instead, we have to help our children with options, but not make their burdens and decisions,” said Bang.

He gave an example of how parents can offer the child alternatives when the child has not done the homework in one day. “They can’t end up doing their homework or forcing them to give them options and consequences and let them decide,” said Bang.

In the various activities that have been carried out with children, children have been taught to breathe deeply, control their anger and express feelings without harming others. An activity was also organized in a group to convey empathy and problem-solving skills.

