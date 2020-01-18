Tea and therapy: terror and trauma

Help a friend

My friend told me that she is physically abused at home. Both of her parents play a key role in the pain she feels at the slightest inconvenience that she may or may not have caused. She came to university with an alarming bruise. I do not know how to go further because it seems to be quite fragile at the moment. She refuses to speak to anyone else at this time. What can be done?

Hearing that your friend is suffering can be very worrying, which forces you to act or at least do something for her. In such cases, involve an adult (your parents, college authorities) who could be additional support. But this should be done after discussing the importance of your action.

Physical violence is a reportable offense; you can also tell your friend about the possibility of following the legal route if the first conversations are not taken into account by her parents. It is important to take action against unfair treatment in order to end the violence. You can support her emotionally with these guidelines, as she might feel quite scared and vulnerable.

Punctual joinee

I have been working in this convenience store after my college hours for two years. He pays my tuition and other expenses that come back every month. I work in the evening for about five hours a day. They recently hired a new boy who is a year younger for me. I already taught him the basics and what work should be shared between us. It is however quite unreliable and not punctual. Since our boss leaves before us, he is not aware of his behavior. I’m really fed up with this, but I’m afraid that talking will make me lose my job and I really need it.

You seem to be caught in a classic dilemma of whether to suffer in silence or carry the weight after speaking. In the given scenario, it is important to start a conversation with your boss and make him aware of the new employee’s behavior towards work.

This will help you not only to convey your problems with him, but also to convey a message that, even if you are doing your teaching and delegation work, work is affected because of the attitude of the employee. And if you have never had a problem with the workplace earlier and have been honest in your work, you are more likely to be heard.

Sure but not sure

I completed my MBA in finance at a recognized university a few months ago. I was selected for a company in France during interviews on campus. The idea of ​​going to France was quite exhilarating. I am on leave next week and noticed that I am quite upset. I want to go there but at the same time its disturbing feeling which gnaws at me. I’m about to cancel the plan and find something here instead. What should I do?

I hear your concerns that have arisen as the day of departure approaches. The idea of ​​working in another country could be a mixture of both excitement and dread. There are going to be a lot of changes as well as new things to explore.

It is important to understand whether this disturbing feeling is due to fear of the unknown or is it related to the fact that you are going to leave behind a feeling of familiarity. It often happens that when one has to leave comfort and familiarity and the uncertainty revolves around the new environment, anxiety builds up.

Break this plan by yourself to understand what made you seize this opportunity in the first place. Once it’s clear, you’ll have a calmer approach to this decision.

Terror and trauma

.