Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) closed almost 1% less in trade on Friday, that is, on January 17, before the company’s earnings announcement for the third quarter ended in December (Q3) scheduled for later in the day.

TCS shares closed the session at Rs 2,220, 0.8% less, after reaching the day low of Rs 2,213. The stock has gained almost 17% in the last year compared to an increase of more than 13% in the Nifty 50 benchmark.

Given the fact that Q3 is a seasonally weak quarter for IT companies, TCS is expected to publish a set of muted numbers for the December quarter.

“Revenue can see an increase of 6.6% year-on-year to Rs 39,788.5 rupees. In dollar terms, revenues can reach $ 5,588 million. The EBITDA margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) can reach 27.1%, ”national brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report.

He added that TCS could see some weakness in its BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) and in retail numbers for the December quarter. However, the brokerage believes that better use and depreciation of the rupee will generate margins.

In terms of results, Motilal Oswal expects TCS earnings after taxes to grow 2.3% year-on-year or 3.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 8,305 crore.

Edelweiss Securities said it expected TCS third-quarter revenue to grow 7.4% year-on-year and 2.9% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 40,110.8 million. “After a slow H1 FY20, we expect TCS to generate revenue growth of 1.7% CC (constant currency), while a strong GBP (pound) should help raise the USD (dollar) revenue growth rate by 40 basic points, “he said.

“The gains from a weak rupee and operational rigor should help TCS expand margins by 40 bps QoQ. We will be monitoring comments on the macro environment and demand in BFSI and retail, “Edelweiss added.

Kotak Securities also said it expects TCS revenue growth to moderate to 6.8% year-on-year in terms of constant currency (CC) for the sum of Rs 39,864.4 core due to the slowdown in BFS and retail and the high base of the last year. Sequentially, revenue growth could be reduced to 0.8%, he added.

In addition, he said he expected a 1.5% year-on-year increase in reported earnings after taxes (PAT) in Rs 8,224.3 rupees for the December quarter.

