TCL plans to end the production of BlackBerry smartphones

BlackBerry, the Canadian group that led the smartphone market a decade ago, has outsourced its mobile phone business to the Chinese electronics company TCL, which made the Key2 here in 2019

The Chinese electronics company TCL will stop producing BlackBerry smartphones this year, the companies said on Monday, and it is unclear whether this will be the end of the product range for the once dominant mobile phones.

In late August, TCL will no longer have rights to design, manufacture, or sell BlackBerry smartphones, the Canadian company said in a message posted on Twitter.

“The future is promising for both TCL Communication and BlackBerry Limited, and we hope that you will continue to support both of them as we progress in our respective ways,” the post said.

Canadian company BlackBerry licensed its smartphone technology to TCL in 2016 to revive its fortune in a smartphone market that is now dominated by Apple and Android phones.

BlackBerry has announced no plans for the future of its once dominant smartphone line.

The Key2 smartphones presented in 2018 were advertised on the BlackBerry website on Monday.

In mid-2018, TCL introduced Key2, which combines a physical keyboard with a 4.5-inch screen and supplies it with the Android operating system supported by Google.

BlackBerry’s share of the global smartphone market has dropped to almost zero since it dominated the market with its physical keyboard design a decade ago.

The rise of Apple’s iOS and Android-based cell phones with touch screens and “apps for this purpose” prompted BlackBerry to abandon the market and focus on software and services.

According to the agreement with TCL, BlackBerry maintains control over software and security on smartphones, while TCL manufactures the mobile phones and abandons the previous BlackBerry OS software.

TCL also manufactures smartphones under the Alcatel brand.

The new BlackBerry mobile phone should revive the faded brand

