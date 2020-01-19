How many celebrity-friendly gyms are there in Los Angeles? There has to be a lot, right? Maybe something should be known and let go Taylor Swift o Justin Bieber they knew they had accidentally crossed paths again between workouts!

With each TMZ, it was more or less what went down when fans both happened to visit Dogpound gym in West Hollywood on Saturday afternoon. Talk about a difficult situation!

As the story unfolds, singer Yummy was bombing iron as she and her security team approached and asked to leave. Taylor reserved the entire gym for a private appointment with her trainer so it seemed like the employees and her team were just doing their job here.

But at that point, Biebs was in the middle of his training session and repeatedly refused to cut it until he was done. Screw the rules, right? Every report, Hailey BieberThe husband had no scheduled appointment and was seen “climbing around and dancing” when his workout was over.

TMZ sources said the singer was unaware that it was Swift who was waiting for her to leave.

They also confirmed the starlet’s gym time was booked in advance and meant to go solo. Later, Justin and any other individuals left the area.

Well, that’s the story!

While it was quite safe to hear that Selena GomezThe boyfriend and his BFF, well-known musical rivals, were accidentally caught up in a standoff like this, it was a bit strange! We can’t help but wonder why the Dogpound staff didn’t warn Bieber about coming to VIP early? It released the Taylor Swift we’re talking about here – you know, someone who might need some notice ?? She was ahead of her appointment!

Plus, what about the bad blood between them after Justin defended it Scooter Braun in the midst of contention Big Machine Big Records saga? It just seemed like someone was more enthusiastic about making sure their lines didn’t cross, even though the Biebs initially refused to leave.

