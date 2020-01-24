Scroll to view more pictures

Well, Swifties, history happened on Thursday evening in Sundance. The audience got a first glimpse of Taylor Swift’s new documentary on the big screen – as well as the stunning ensemble the singer wore to celebrate her own life story. At the premiere of Miss Americana, Taylor Swift’s outfit was based on one theme and only one theme: houndstooth. However, this is not your grandmother’s houndstooth ensemble. It was all very, very chic and totally updated for 2020. The look was the perfect example of how far Taylor Swift (both musically and sartorial) got and the singer looked damn good.

Taylor Swift, wearing Carmen March from head to toe, poses in front of cameras like the queen she is. The houndstooth jumpsuit was – of course – provided with a houndstooth belt that fastened everything at the waist. A suitable houndstooth coat was thrown over her shoulders, which my winter wardrobe needs as soon as possible. The entire ensemble was oh so classic without appearing dated. The perfect fusion of a pattern that never goes out of style and small, trendy updates. If I had to name an ideal outfit for the premiere of my own documentary, it would be it, people.

Let us not forget the always important accessory. Yes, Taylor Swift put on houndstooth heels to match her houndstooth all look, and it was really chic as hell. She paused with the houndstooth pattern in her jewelry look and opted for simple bar and pearl earrings and a beautiful ring. Plus, check out the silver eye makeup and classic red lip. Oh, the perfection.

If you missed it, you can now watch Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana documentary on Netflix. Seriously, you can stop what you’re doing, open Netflix, and have a little watch party. Enjoy everything, folks, because next time we’ll see Taylor Swift at the Grammys – and who knows what incredible ensembles that night will bring.