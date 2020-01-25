Taylor Swift will miss action at Sunday's Grammy Awards for this reason

In some shocking news, we just learned that (you’ll have to calm down when you hear this news) Taylor Swift won’t be * drumming * at the Grammys 2020 next Sunday. Several reports were circulating about the 30-year-old who was ready to make a surprise performance at the awards ceremony, but new reports suggest that this will no longer happen. The news is a surprise because the singer was nominated for three awards at this year’s Grammys.

Singer Lover is just one of many artists who were nominated for an award at the Sunday show. She is in the running for the song of the year, the best pop vocal album and the best solo pop album, all categories that will face quite difficult competition. The prestigious show, which takes place every year, should be one of the most talked about shows in the history of the Recording Academy.

Although the ceremony has long been the most viable of its kind, in recent times it has been plunged into reports of discrimination, including from CEO Deborah Dugan. His lawyers allege that the Recording Academy used “tactics reminiscent of those deployed by individuals defending Harvey Weinstein”. Meanwhile, the Recording Academy is conducting its own investigation into Dugan, who is the subject of a “formal allegation of misconduct by an elderly woman”.

That said, a number of stars will still travel to the Grammy Awards on Sunday to perform, present or win big. Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Aerosmith and Run DMC, Tyler, the Creator, Rosalía, Charlie Wilson, H.E.R. and Bonnie Raitt are all announced as performers, so there will be no shortage of entertainment even in the absence of Taylor Swift.

.