Taylor Swift wanted Justin Bieber to be kicked out of her gym, which really feels right

Taylor SwiftImage: Getty

As someone who is not rich and famous, I rarely feel able to literally connect with anything that happens in the Hollywood elite’s go-go world. Every year in the 2000s, the whole thing “celebrities, they are like us” felt more and more away from my reality. When I was a teenager, I watched in the middle of the night Britney Spears Go to the gas station bathroom with no shoes on. I understood this experience. Probably because I’m from Floria and Floria is a lawless hell landscape, but that’s not the point. It felt reliable to me. Now we have celebrities showing us their homes that have small or large grocery stores. I don’t know anything about you, but I really have no idea what it’s like.

You will imagine my surprise when a story happened Taylor Swift and my first thought was, “Oh my god, the same!”

According to Page Six, Swift visited a private gym in West Hollywood and found that it wasn’t as private as she’d planned. Understandably, Swift asked that the gym be cleared so that she could exercise privately as planned. Even though I’m not referring to the experience of renting an entire gym for myself, I understand the frustration that I show up somewhere on time just to have to wait (for me, it’s usually ordering my Starbucks phone).

The really attributable moment of this story, however, is that the one of the people Swift had to remove from the gym was none other than Justin Bieber, Again, I can’t necessarily relate to the experience of having to push Justin Bieber out of a room I enter, but metaphorically I would prefer it to be pushed out of my consciousness at all times, so I can say today I totally refer to Taylor Swift.

Apparently Bieber continued his training after being asked to leave, which is shocking considering that I thought he was busy asking people to listen to his new music so that it could be against the will of the general public Public is played. Swift has finally started her workout without any actual confrontation between her and Bieber, and again I have nothing left to associate with Swift since I don’t intend to train in the near future. (Page Six)

There are only a few people I hope that they really always do well and never feel sad. One of these people is natural Rihanna,

When the news broke that it appeared to her and now apparently ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel Many of us at Jezebel headquarters were understandably devastated. How did she feel What did she think Would this separation maybe inspire new music?

Well, it looks like we’ve got an answer to at least one of these questions, and Rihanna seems to be fine. On Friday the singer / actress / beauty mogul was seen with her rumored ex, A $ AP Rocky Backstage at a Yams Day Benefit concert.

Of course, even though the two were said to be romantically involved in 2013, these were probably just a few friends holding out. But damn it must feel good to follow the news of a breakup with a photo op that looks adorable and undisturbed and laughs with another man. May we all take one page out of Ris game book and go into the rest of 2020 with the same energy. (Us Weekly)