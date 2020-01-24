Taylor Swift unveils eating disorder fight in Netflix documentary

Taylor Swift tells it all in her upcoming Netflix documentary and even reveals her former struggle with eating disorders and body image.

In “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana”, that debuted at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Thursday, the 30-year-old pop star opened her “unhealthy” relationship with food, which she said was the result of the intrusive nature of the paparazzi and the constant control of the public for her physical appearance.

“It’s not good for me to see pictures of myself every day,” Swift said, explaining that she “saw a picture of me where I looked like my belly was too big, or … someone said I was there looked pregnant … and that will just trigger me to just starve a little, just stop eating. “

Hunger and weight loss started affecting the singer’s ability to perform during her “1989” tour because she said she “thought I felt I would faint at the end of the show, or in the middle of it. “

If someone were to express her concern about her slim, double zero frame, she would say, “What are you talking about? Of course I eat … I practice a lot.” She admitted that she “trained a lot, but I didn’t eat.”

“If you’re thin enough, you don’t have the ass that everyone wants, but if you have enough weight to have an ass, your stomach isn’t flat enough,” she said in the movie. “It’s all just impossible.” When she became aware of the impossible standard of beauty that was imposed on her and other women, she said that this meant that she “ended up in a real pubic hatred”.

Now the singer is reconciled with “the fact that I am a size 6 instead of a double size zero” and noted that that feeling of peace came with the realization that “if you eat food, have energy, become stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel (blinded). “

Swift spoke about her decision to include her eating disorders in her documentary during a recent interview with Variety, against the publication, “I didn’t know if I would feel comfortable talking about the body image and talking about things that I experienced in terms of how unhealthy that has been for me – my relationship with food and so that through years. “

“But the way Lana (Wilson, the film’s director) tells the story is really logical,” she added. “I am not as articulated as I should be on this subject, because there are so many people who can talk about it better. But I only know my own experience. And my relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to all of it. the other in my life: if I got a pat on the head, I registered that as good. If I got a punishment, I registered that as bad. “

The superstar then remembered a crucial moment in her struggle with self-image that she experienced more than ten years ago.

“I remember how, when I was 18, that was the first time I was on the cover of a magazine,” she explained. “And the headline was like ‘Pregnant at 18?’ And it was because I had worn something that didn’t make my lower abdomen look flat, so I just registered it as a punishment, and then I walked in and took a photo shoot in the dressing room and someone working in a magazine would say, “Oh, wow, this is so great that you can fit in the sample sizes. We usually have to adjust the dresses, but we can immediately take them off the runway and put them on you! “And I saw that as a pat on the back. You register that enough and you just start to focus everything on praise and punishment, including your own body. “

She added: “I think I never wanted to talk about it before and I feel pretty uncomfortable about it now. But in the context of everything else that I did or did not do in my life, I think it makes sense (to have it in the movie). “

According to a press release, Swift’s documentary is a “raw and emotionally revealing look” at the singer during a transformational period in her life, while learning to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman who has full power of her voice. “

“Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” hits Netflix January 31.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, seek help by calling the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.

