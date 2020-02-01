Taylor Swift thanks comedian Nikki Glaser for apologizing after embarrassing her

Taylor Swift thanked comedian Nikki Glaser for his apologies after five years ago ashamed of her in an interview in the singer’s new Netflix documentary.

In Miss Americana, which was launched on the streaming platform on Friday, the voice of Glaser is one of many who made negative statements about the appearance of Swift, while the singer starts talking about her struggle with body image and disordered eating.

In the old TV clip filmed for US Weekly, Glaser describes Swift as “too thin” and criticizes the musician for “all her model friends”.

Glaser has now apologized for her comments in an Instagram post and explains that she deeply admires the singer and has also suffered body image in the past.

1/20 20) “Wildest dreams”

This song is unfortunately marred by the controversy surrounding the accompanying video (the references to films such as Out of Africa drew accusations that it represented a “white colonialist fantasy.”) The song itself is a dreamy, lush soundscape filled with breathless sighs and dramatic pauses. reminiscent of Swift’s fellow old Hollywood obsession, Lana Del Rey.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

2/20 19) “Paper rings”

A pop-punk song! Swift is the most energetic on a song that has more than a hint of ‘Mickey’ by Toni Basil, from the clapping of hands to the distorted scuzz that has been added to her vocals.

3/20 18) “Style”

Until “Dress” appeared on Reputation, “Style” was Swift’s most daring and sensual song, powered by a pulsating beat and an urgent electric guitar riff. It is based on the idea that it is easy to leave someone behind, but a lot harder to stay away from, especially if your loved one has “James Dean’s daydream look in (their) eye”.

Vevo

4/20 17) “Back to December”

This was a first for Swift, who apologizes to an ex who treated her perfectly, while the relationship may not have been so important to her. It is a remarkable number just to point out that Swift, who has had multiple accusations of ‘using’ her relationships to drag her ex-boyfriends, is more than capable of self-criticism.

Vevo

5/20 16) “Love story”

A quick classic about lovers of star crosses, inspired by (what else?) Romeo and Julia. This is a country pop song and an excellent example of Swift’s ability as a storyteller – someone who understands the power of a forbidden romance.

Vevo

6/20 15) “From the forest”

Swift emulates Bruce Springsteen on this Eighties synth-pop “get into the car and go” epic, which doesn’t take a second too long and ends so abruptly that you crave your breath.

Photo by Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

7/20 14) “I have done something bad”

One of the most underrated songs on Reputation embraces Swift after years of being accused of using men as an aid in writing songs, along with the consequences of her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. There is so much more bite on this song than “Blank Space”, despite the similar themes – here she is merciless in learning that a man has used her name, or has spent her money, behind her back.

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images)

8/20 13) “Lover”

A tender Sixties-style acoustic ballad that shows how Swift is experimenting with rhythm and meter in a way that until now has been impressively daring in her career.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for ABA

9/20 12) “Tim McGraw”

There is something very moving about it that Swift opens her first album with a song that connects old and new. Nashville is notoriously unkind to female country artists, especially young ones, so you can’t help but admire a 16-year-old Swift, who expressed deep respect for one of her greatest inspirations on her debut single.

Vevo

10/20 11) “Dress”

This song is essentially one big, lusty sigh: Swift seems to enjoy a secret romance in which she “only bought this dress so you could take it off” and he literally peers full of expectation.

Getty Images for TAS

11/20 10) “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince”

In the beginning you could confuse this with a love song. It is in a way – Swift’s most political song to date appeals to her love sorrow over America while witnessing it. She takes classic themes from her earliest work – white knights, red roses, princesses and high-school prom – and spins everything into a metaphor for a perceived loss of innocence after the 2016 general election. Add subliminal cheerleader singing – “GO! FIGHT! Win! “, And this is one of Swift’s best songs from her career.

Getty

12/20 9) “We will never meet again”

While Red indicated the full transition from Swift to pop music, she couldn’t resist putting the strange country twang on songs like “We Are Never Get Getting Together”, which mocks an ex because he is snobbish about his “indie record label” that much cooler than mine. ”The most spectacular is actually the beginning of the song, where she delivers an astonishing“ what? ”after being told that the man needs space:“ We hadn’t seen each other in a month. ”

13/20 8) “Dear John”

John Mayer released this song in 2012, clearly upset after Swift claimed that it was about their relationship in the past. He called it “cheap songwriting” in reference to using their personal lives for material – whatever you think of it, being the hallmarks of her best vocal performances and brilliant songwriting – up to the Mayerism of that wavering electric guitar line. Then there are the texts themselves: “You are an expert in regret / And keep lines blurred / And never be impressed by me doing your tests / All the girls you’ve had dry / Have tired, lifeless eyes / Because you have them burned out. “Medic!

Taylor Swift. Credit: Getty

14/20 7) “Delicate”

One of Swift’s greatest talents as a songwriter is to encapsulate those small moments, often in a new relationship that you as a listener cannot. Her shyness on “Delicate”, about the danger of rushing somewhere, sharing too much of yourself too quickly with someone you still get to know, is all too palpable when the rhythm changes like a nervous heart.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for TIME)

15/20 6) “Call it what you want”

The texts here are more open and willing to be vulnerable than anything Swift had done before; that line on the chorus where she sings: “My baby flies like a jet stream / high above the whole scene / loves me as if I am brand new” hits hard. The song appears on Reputation, released after Swift’s long break in the spotlight, and the lyrics speak of a person who is blissfully satisfied in her relationship – to the point that the outside world is just white noise. It also contains some of her best lyrics, with excellent references to those castles of old crumbling “overnight” and nods at her Anglophilia (“my baby is fit like a daydream”).

Getty Images

16/20 5) “Our song”

“Mean” is only beaten by “Our Song” as Swift’s most “country” release, helped a lot by her captivating portrait of “the slam of screen doors” and driving along country roads listening to the radio. Swift is a master of the meta story, so making her song about a song based on sounds from real life is all kinds of perfect.

YouTube / screengrab

17/20 4) “Escape car”

On ‘Getaway Car’, Swift sends one of the favorites of her friend and producer Jack Antonoff – Kate Bush – while playing that epic ‘go, go, go!’ Promises, while the song as a whole recalls Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ – cellos and violins that enhance the drama.

Getty Images for NARAS

18/20 3) “Empty space”

“Empty space” was a real moment for Swift, where she gossiped all the gossip, all the evil control around her love life, back to the world with a wink and a nod. “I have a long list of ex-lovers / They will tell you that I am crazy,” she snarls over the chorus and throws punchline after punchline away until the exquisite: “You come back every time you leave /” cos honey “I am a nightmare dressed as a daydream.”

19/20 2) “Afterglow”

Against a similar soundscape as “Wildest Dreams”, Swift is most confessional when she explains how her own uncertainties can lead to self-destruction in a relationship – and pleads with her lover to be patient with her. “It’s all me in my head,” she sings. “I’m the one who set us on fire / But it’s not what I meant / Sorry to hurt you.”

20/20 1) “Everything too good”

Swift’s mastery of story telling has never been better than this, a striking number, not only from Red, but also from her career so far. It is the slow build-up of those bittersweet memories of ‘dancing in the fridge light’ to a devastating hymn of stadium size that leads to her demonstrably delivering her best line ever – with one of her best vocal performances: ‘You call me on me again break like a promise / So casually cruel in the name of being honest. “

Rex

“I love @taylorswift,” Glaser begins in the caption under a photo of himself. “Unfortunately, I can be seen in her new documentary as part of a montage of ** hats that say nasty things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year.

“It is insanely ironic because everyone who knows me knows that I am annoyedly obsessed with her and her music.”

Glaser further said that she heard her voice for the first time in the trailer of Miss Americana, which was broadcast last week and was “shocked”.

The comedian further explained that she had talked openly about fighting “some sort of” eating disorder during the last 17 years and probably felt “fat that day” and was jealous of Swift.

“I have also let people say the same that I am too thin and know how terrible it feels to hear when you have a hard time,” she continued.

“And I was only bothered by her model friends, because I wanted to be her friend and I am not a model. I really don’t need to post this, except to apologize to someone who seriously means so much to me.”

Glaser concluded: “I just hope this affects her in one way or another, so she knows I’m sorry for the pain I’ve caused her and that someday I want to be her friend (when I start modeling) and tell her how much her music has influenced my life and comedy. “

Swift responded by thanking Glaser and revealing how much her apology meant.

read more

“Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the main themes of the document is that we can change our opinion over time, grow, learn more about ourselves,” she wrote.

“I’m so sorry to hear you’re struggling with some of the same things I was struggling with. Send a huge hug.”

.