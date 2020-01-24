Taylor Swift talks about her experience with an eating disorder in a documentary on Miss Americana

Taylor Swift speaks openly about her body image and eating disorders in a new documentary, Miss americana. The feature was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday and The Guardian reports that a section of the film focuses on the Battle of Swift with an unnamed disorder that made him feel like he passed out at a concert.

Speaking to director Lana Wilson, Swift said she would have “defended that to anyone who said ‘I’m worried about you’.

“I don’t think you know you do it when you do it gradually. There is always a certain level of beauty that you don’t experience,” said Swift to the director. “Because if you are thin enough, then you you don’t have that ass that everyone wants, but if you have enough weight to have an ass, then your stomach is not flat enough. It’s just impossible. ”

Swift says she is feeling better now and has gained weight in the process, but adds that she is still being followed by the disease. “I tend to be triggered by something, whether it’s a picture of me where my stomach is too big, or someone said I looked pregnant or something “, she said. “And that will just trigger me to starve a little, stop eating.”

Elsewhere in the documentary, which airs Netflix on January 31, Swift admits that she regrets not opposing Donald Trump in the 2016 election. She also discusses her mother Andrea Swift’s cancer diagnosis and effect it had on her and her family.