Taylor Swift speaks cat film, Kanye West, Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift is open about the most discussed moments in her career.

While talking with Variety to promote her upcoming Netflix documentary, ‘Miss Americana’, the pop star, 30, became frank about everything from her famous feud with Kanye West if she regrets playing in “Cats”.

It is hard to believe that it has been more than ten years since Kanye jumped on the MTV VMA stage in 2009 – the moment when one of the most public feuds of all time came into existence. Although Swift has rarely spoken about the moment and drama that followed in the years that followed, the singer agreed that the episode was important enough to be documented in “Miss Americana.”

“As a teenager who had only been in country music and attended my very first pop awards show, someone stood up and sent me the message:” You are not respected here. You should not be here on this stage, “Swift said. “That message was received and it buried itself more in my psyche than anyone knew.”

She continued: “You can push that in one of two ways: I could just have curled up and decided that I would never go to one of those events again, or it could make me work harder than anyone would expect, and no one was expecting things, and yearns for that respect – and hopefully one day. “

Also in the broad interview Swift spoke about her now infamous beef with music manager Scooter Braun about her masters. Although the “Lover” singer didn’t talk much about the subject, she hit the aftermath of it her destructive speech at the Billboard Women in Music Awards last month, where she focused on ‘toxic male privileges’ in the music industry.

“Well, I sleep well at night knowing that I’m right,” Swift said. “And knowing that in 10 years it has been a good thing that I spoke about the rights of artists to their art, and that we enter into conversations such as: Should record contracts perhaps be for a shorter term, or how do we really help artists if we don’t give them the first right to refuse to buy their work if they want to? “

Meanwhile, the “You Need to Calm Down” singer talked about the lead role in “Cats”, which was torn by both critics and cinema visitors. Despite the poor reception of the film, “Beautiful Ghosts”, the song that Swift wrote together for the film, was nominated for Best Original Song on the 2020 Golden Globes. Although “Cats” was a flop, Swift said she did not regret working on the project.

“I’m glad I’m here, glad I’m nominated, and I really had a great time on that weird movie,” she said. “I’m not going to decide retroactively that it wasn’t the best experience. I’d never have seen or seen Andrew Lloyd Webber how he works, and now he’s my buddy. I had to work with the sickest dancers and artists. No complaints. “

However, when asked what she thought were the chances of winning a Golden Globe, Swift said, “No shot. No chance. No chance of a snowball in hell.”

