Taylor Swift Reveals Mother's Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Taylor Swift shared a sad update on her mother’s battle with cancer.

In a cover story with Variety released on Tuesday, the singer said a brain tumor was discovered during the treatment of her mother.

“The symptoms of what a person experiences when they have a brain tumor have nothing to do with what we have already experienced with their cancer,” said Swift. “So it was really a very difficult time for us as a family.”

The superstar revealed Andrea Swift’s cancer diagnosis in an essay she wrote for Elle magazine last March.

“My two parents had cancer, and my mother is once again fighting her fight,” wrote the young Swift. “It taught me that there are real problems and then there is everything else. My mother’s cancer is a real problem. “

In December, Swift explained why there would be fewer stops for his “Lover” concert tour in an interview with Billboard.

“This is a year where I have to be there for my family – there are a lot of question marks throughout the next year, so I wanted to make sure I could go home,” he said. she declared.

Swift reiterated the need to be there for his mom.

“I mean, we don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t know which treatment we’re going to choose,” she said. “It was just the decision at the time, for the instant, for what’s going on. “

She also talked about the close relationship she shares with her mother.

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone has an important mom, ”said Swift. “But for me, she is really the driving force. Almost all the decisions I make, I tell her about it first. So obviously it was really very important to talk about his illness. “