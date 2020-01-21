Taylor Swift has released a heartbreaking update on her mother’s health. The pop star, 30, revealed in a new interview with Variety that her mother Andrea Swift has a brain tumor. The family received the devastating diagnosis when Andrea underwent breast cancer chemotherapy, which Taylor announced last March that she had returned for the second time.

“She has just had chemotherapy and it is difficult enough for one person,” the singer told Variety. “While she was undergoing treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor are none other than what we’ve ever had with their cancer. “

Related: Everything You Need to Know About Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana Netflix Doc!

The Cats star first revealed in 2015 that her mother was diagnosed with cancer. “Everyone loves his mother; Everyone has an important mother, ”said Taylor. “But for me, she’s really the driving force. With almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a big deal to ever talk about her illness.”

The Grammy winner named her mother “the reason” for restricting her upcoming lover tour. She said, “We don’t know what will happen. We don’t know what treatment we will choose. It was simply the decision to decide what was going on at the time.”

Daily parade

Celebrity interviews, prescriptions and health tips are delivered to your inbox.

“Soon You´ll Get Better” from Taylor’s newest album “Lover” is a personal song inspired by her mother’s fight against cancer. “And I hate to tell everything about myself / But who should I talk to? / What should I do / When you’re not there? “She sings in the song. Taylor previously admitted that the song was” really difficult “to write.

“It was also a family decision to put it on the album at all,” she said of the track during a YouTube live. “We as a family decided to put this on the album and I’m so proud of it, but it’s just very difficult.” I can’t sing It is difficult to deal with this song only emotionally. “

Related: Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and 12 other celebrities who led the body positivity movement in 2019

In a personal essay for ELLE last year, Taylor admitted that both parents’ cancer taught her that “there are real problems and then there is everything else.” She wrote: “My mother’s cancer is a real problem. I was so worried about the daily ups and downs. I now give all my worry, stress and prayer for real problems. “

Taylor Swift entered her 30s with an empowering speech. See to see what she had to say.