Pop star Taylor Swift first revealed in her new interview the specifics of her mother’s fight with cancer.

“While (my mother) was undergoing treatment (for breast cancer), they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing but what we’ve seen cancer before. So it was a really difficult time for us as a family, ”Taylor said, opening himself to suffering for Variety.

Singer fans will learn the details of Andrea’s 62-year-old illness and how the whole family struggled with the situation in the new Netflix documentary titled “Miss Americana”, says hollywoodlife.com.

A documentary film by director Lana Wilson follows the life and career of the singer and composer.

“Everyone loves their mother. Everyone has an important mother. But for me, it really is a leading force. Almost every decision I make, I talk about it first. There was a lot to talk about her disease, ”Taylor said.

The singer first published her mother’s cancer on an emotional post in Tumblr in 2015. In March 2019, she told Elle magazine that Andrea had reappeared. It was during her second battle with the disease while she underwent chemotherapy that doctors discovered a brain tumor, according to hollywoodlife.

Andrea’s cancer is why Taylor decided to cancel the idea of ​​a traditional promotional tour for her album “Lover” this year. She decided to perform at festivals around the world to maintain a more flexible program.

“We don’t know what will happen. We don’t know what treatment we will choose, ”Taylor said.

