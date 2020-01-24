In her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana, Taylor Swift revealed her fight against eating disorders. The 30-year-old “lover” singer reported about her previous fight with an eating disorder and why it was not healthy for her to “see” pictures of herself every day.

The ten-time Grammy winner told Variety before the premiere of Miss Americana at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, January 23, that her unhealthy relationship with food was due to her “seeing a picture of me that I felt had what I look like My stomach was too big or someone said I looked pregnant. “She continued:” That will only make me starve a little – just stop eating. “

The Pennsylvania native remembered the first time she was on the cover of a tabloid and how the headline speculated she was pregnant. She also told how she could fit the sample size during photo shoots and how that affected her view of her body.

“I remember when I was 18 on the cover of a magazine for the first time and the headline read: ‘Pregnant at 18? ‘And because I had worn something that didn’t make my abdomen look like it was. So I just registered that as a punishment, ”she said. “And then I go to a photo shoot and go to the locker room and someone who worked for a magazine says,” Oh, wow, it’s so amazing that you fit the sample sizes. We usually have to make changes to the clothes, but we can take them straight off the runway and pull them on you! “

She continued, “And I saw that as a slap on the head. You register that often enough and you’re just starting to put everything in praise and punishment, including your own body. “

Swift, who went from a double zero size to a size 6, also told how there were times after a concert when she felt like she was passing out because there was no food in her system.

“I thought I should feel like I might pass out at the end of a show or in the middle of a show,” she said in Miss Americana. “Now I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel [excited].” She also revealed what she would tell people who were concerned about their health when she was a double zero. She remembered saying, “What are you talking about? I eat, of course. I train a lot. “And I trained a lot. But I have not eaten. “

In the end, Swift, who Jameela Jamil highlighted as one of her role models in terms of body positivity, realized that people will always criticize them regardless of their size. Although it previously put her in a “real spiral of shame / hate,” she tries to remember that beauty standards are impossible.

“If you’re thin enough, you don’t have the ass that everyone wants,” she said in the documentary. “But if you have enough weight to have a butt, your stomach isn’t flat enough. It’s just damn impossible.”