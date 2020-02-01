Taylor Swift responds to Nikki Glaser’s apology for body shaming

Taylor Swift sends a “huge hug” to Nikki Glaser after the comedian apologized in an old interview for embarrassing the body.

On Friday, Glaser went to Instagram to share her regret about earlier comments she made about Swift’s appearance. The comments, including the Comedy Central star Swift and her friends called ‘too thin’, appear in the new pop star Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana.”

And Glaser’s sincere apology did not go unnoticed by Swift. “Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the most important topics of the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinion over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves”, the “lover” – singer wrote. “I’m so sorry to hear you’re struggling with some of the same things I was struggling with. Send a huge hug.”

View this post on Instagram

I love @taylorswift. Unfortunately I can be seen in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats that says mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year. It is insanely ironic because everyone who knows me knows that I am annoyedly obsessed with her and her music. I first heard myself in the trailer last week when I saw it alone in bed (as soon as it came out because I was so excited!) And I was shocked to hear my own voice. The sound bite was from an interview I did 5 years ago and I say in such a bad tone: “she is too thin; it bothers me … all her model friends, and it’s just like, cmon! “😣 This quote is to be used as an example of” projection “in PSYCH101 manuals. If you are at all familiar with my” work, “you know that I am openly talking about some sort of eating disorder over the past 17 years. I felt that Probably a fat day and jealous I also let people say I was too skinny and know how terrible it feels to hear it when you are having a hard time And I was only bothered by her model friends because I like her boyfriend wanted to be and I am not a model, I really don’t need to post this except to apologize to someone who seriously means so much to me – I only got a few death threats from die-hard Swift fans, which I fully understand myself. although I will consider “dying in a hole, motherfucker, motherfucker”, I hope this somehow affects her, so that she knows I’m sorry for the pain I caused her and that I would love to want to be her friend (when I start modeling) and tell her how much her music has influenced my life and comedy. In fact her song ‘The Man’ is the inspiration for my new hour material and I have the song multiple iterations during my current tour. I love you Tay, and I can’t wait to see 99.97% of your new doc #missamericana ❤️🆖

A message shared by Nikki Glaser (@nikkiglaser) on January 31, 2020 at 11:16 AM PST

Swift’s response came after Glaser had written a long apology to the “You Need to Calm Down” singer earlier that day.

Caption of a photo of herself in a Swift t-shirt, Glaser began: “I love @taylorswift. Unfortunately, I am in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats that says nasty things about her, which is used to express explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year. It is insanely ironic because everyone who knows me knows that I am unpleasantly obsessed with her and her music. “

“I first heard myself in the trailer last week when I saw it alone in bed (as soon as it came out because I was so excited!) And I was shocked to hear my own voice,” she continued. “The sound bite was from an interview I did 5 years ago and I say in such a bad tone,” she’s too skinny; it bothers me … all her model friends, and it’s just, cmon! ” 😣 This quote must be used as an example of “projection” in PSYCH101 manuals. “

Glaser went on to say that she has been open with her battles with an eating disorder, a fight that is fast recently revealed that she also suffered from the past.

“If you are familiar with my ‘work’ at all, you know that I have been talking openly about some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years,” Glaser said about her comments. “I probably felt” fat “that day and was jealous. I also let people say the same shit that I was too skinny and know how terrible it is to hear that when you’re struggling. And I was only bothered by her model friends because I want to be her girlfriend and I am not a model. “

<noscript><iframe class="embed-responsive-item" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/40RsbcFRwNA"></noscript>

“I really don’t need to post anything but apologize to someone who seriously means so much to me,” she continued. “I have only received a few death threats from die-hard Swift fans, which I fully understand myself. So although I will consider ‘dying in a hole, mother, motherfucker,” I hope this somehow get her so she knows I’m sorry for the pain I caused her and that one day I would like to be her friend (when I start modeling) and tell her how much her music has influenced my life and comedy. “

Glaser added: “In fact, her song” The Man “is the inspiration for my new hour of material and I have the number multiple iterations during my current tour. I love you Tay, and I can’t wait to watch 99.97 % of your new doc #missamericana ❤️🆖 “

Swift’s documentary, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, is now out.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

View photos

Getty

Taylor Swift honored with Woman of the Decade on Billboard Women in Music 2019