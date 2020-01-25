Taylor Swift reportedly drops from Grammy's performance

Bad news for that Taylor Swift fans – it seems that the pop star has canceled her surprise performance on Sunday evening Grammy Awards.

According to Variety, the pop star will not be present despite the show three nominations. Swift is ready for Song of the Year (“Lover”), Best Pop Vocal Album (“Lover”) and Best Pop Solo Performance (“You Need to Calm Down”).

According to sources, Variety Swift has never been ‘formally confirmed’, but there was hope that she would appear and possibly perform her feminist national anthem, ‘The Man’. (A representative for the Grammy Awards had no further comment when reached through TooFab.)

A performance of the song would come in particular at the right time, because the reported exit of the singer comes in the midst of the scandal that is going on in the Recording Academy, with allegations of sexism and discrimination against expelled CEO Deborah Dugan. On January 17, Dugan, the first woman to hold the position of President / CEO of the Recording Academy in his 63-year history, was placed on “administrative leave” following a claim of “misconduct.”

Although it was not confirmed whether the cancellation of Swift was due to the Recording Academy scandal, Variety reported that Swift – who attended the premiere of her Netflix documentary “Miss Americana” op Sundance Film festival Thursday evening – originally had a “planned” flight from Park City, indicating she was needed back in Los Angeles for the Grammy. However, this was before the Dugan situation escalated.

Despite the absence of Swift, the 2020 Grammy Awards will continue as planned. This year’s ceremony, being re-organized by Alicia Keys, contains versions of Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothersand Aerosmith and more. Demi Lovato becomes too enter the stage to perform her new single ‘Anyone’, which she recorded before her drug overdose in 2018.

The 62nd Grammy Awards are broadcast on Sunday evening at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View photos

Getty

Taylor Swift honored with Woman of the Decade on Billboard Women in Music 2019