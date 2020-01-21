In the song You’re Near To Be Better on her latest album, Taylor Swift confronted by her mother’s uncertainty Andrea SwiftHealth, and now she has an update.

In her cover letter for variety, the songstress announced that her mother was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. As Swifties remembers, the 30-year-old first revealed her mother’s breast cancer battle in 2015 through Tumblr, and though he successfully completed the treatment, Tay shared in March 2019 that Andrea had relapsed.

They found out that the disease had returned to filming him NetflixTaylor Swift-produced documentary: Miss Americana, and things only got worse when her brain tumor was discovered:

“As he went through it, they saw a tumor in the brain. And the symptoms that a person has when they have a brain tumor are not the same as we had experienced in his cancer before. So it’s really difficult for us as a family. “

Swift shared that “she was dealing with chemo, and that was a difficult thing for someone to go through,” and further explained her special contact with Andrea:

“Everybody loves their mother; everyone has a precious mother. But for me, she really is the guiding force. In almost every decision I make, I talk to her first. is a big deal to talk about his illness. “

When the long-awaited documentary drops on the streaming service on January 31, viewers will see a dark side of Andrea and her way of saying “eff you” to cancer because she brought her dog “cancer dog” to feline family.

While some were disappointed to find Tay’s Lover schedule short-lived compared to previous tours, he hopes fans will understand that the 62-year-old’s health comes first:

“Yes, it is. That’s the reason. I mean, we don’t know what is going to happen. We don’t know what treatment we will choose. It’s just a decision to make at this time, for now, for what is happening. “

In addition to his personal reasoning, he expects a particular European festival circut:

“I want to be able to do places I’ve never been, and do things I’ve never done before, like Glastonbury. I don’t think I’ve ever done festivals, really, since early in my career – it’s fun them and bringing people together in a really cool way. But I also want to work as hard as I can handle now, with everything going on at home. And I want to know a way that I can do the same things that. “

Our hearts and support go out to you, Andrea!

