Taylor Hall and Phil Kessel are still bad news for the Bruins

The Boston Bruins are welcoming a slumped Arizona Coyotes outfit to TD Garden today. Despite their recent form, those like Taylor Hall and Phil Kessel should still be feared.

A few years ago, the idea that Taylor Hall and Phil Kessel were willingly suited to the Arizona Coyotes seemed absurd. But here we are, the Boston Bruins welcome the first draft pick in 2010 and our fifth draft pick in 2006 as a Yotes player.

Taylor Hall is perhaps the most zoned player. In his last 15 games, he has 14 points and is currently in a four-point series.

For comparison: Phil Kessel, a former Boston Bruins right winger and two-time Stanley Cup champion, has been a miserable 5-game without a point and eight since he last scored a goal. At his current pace, he would only get 45 points. The only year he scored less was his newcomer to the Bruins.

Interestingly, since the elite of left and right wingers are available to them, the coyotes choose to play them on separate lines instead of charging an upper line. If you look at their peers, nobody else’s name will really jump off the page, to be honest.

Limiting Hall’s line will likely fall on the duo of Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy, especially if Brandon Carlo is missing for personal reasons. McAvoy will no doubt be tasked with keeping up with Hall as Chara lacks this fast pace these days.

It could well amount to the combination of Torey Krug and John Moore if Kessel is prevented from getting an idea. This will surely be a test for Moore, who hasn’t seen an ice age since the All Star break.

In his latest game, it wouldn’t be surprising if Jeremy Lauzon also spent some time defending Kessel’s line. He has shown that he is an effective young defender in recent games and will try to claim further Moore’s place on the list.

Given that Hall and Kessel are both only two seasons, 93 and 92 years away, they will always be a threat no matter where they play. It is up to the Boston Bruins defense group to improve today and ensure that both see Tuukka Rask to a limited extent.

We don’t just want to be a team that breaks Kessel’s crisis, we want the team to end Taylor Hall’s last series.

The Arizona Coyotes occasionally know how to play. They recently overturned the Edmonton Oilers 3-0, but they also come to Boston after a 5-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. It is up to everyone which version of them really shows up.

Another game like the last five would be ideal for the Boston Bruins. It would consolidate our position on the leaderboard and remind the rest of the league that the power of the stars against the well-oiled machine that the Bruins are doesn’t count.