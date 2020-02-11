Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who is one of the most followed actors in the South, recently received a moving welcome from her fans on Master’s sets. The Tamil star had difficult days recently after being interrogated by income tax detectives along with a raid on his residence, and property after suspicion of tax evasion on the remuneration of Rs 30 million He had received for his latest release, Bigil.

It was last Wednesday when income tax detectives visited the stages of the next action thriller Master de Vijay to interrogate him, after which they took the Tamil superstar along with them in their vehicle to their residence in Chennai for research purposes . The incursion and interrogation of the actor lasted two days, and it was only on Thursday night that the actor cleared all the investigation since no unlisted money was seized from the residence or properties of the Mersal star, and the actor has all records in place without tax evasion.

Tax evasion row, Thalapathy Vijay returns to the master sets; Receive GRAND Welcome!

The next day, that is, on Friday, when Vijay joined the Master sets in Neyveli to resume his session, he had a moving experience, since the superstar was greeted by his fans with applause and cheers, while spilling their hearts for Your favorite star

Vijay was so moved with all the love of his fans that he made sure it was memorable for them. The Bigil actor climbed into his vanity van and clicked on a great selfie with his fans, who last night shared the image on his Twitter account with a message of thanks.

Thanks Neyveli pic.twitter.com/cXQC8iPukl

– Vijay (@actorvijay) February 10, 2020

Speaking about the Vijay Master action thriller, the filming of some crucial and action sequences is currently taking place at the Neyveli mines in Tamil Nadu.

The actor who is being directed by Lokesh Kangaraj has Makkal Selvan, also known as Vijay Sethupathi, as the main antagonist. The protagonist of Thalapathy Vijay also has Andrea Jeremiah, Nasaar, Malavika Mohanan along with others in key roles.

The music for the film is being composed by the musical sensation of Kollywood Anirudh Ravichander.

Master is expected to arrive on the big screens on April 9.

