Tax cuts for remunerated class, investments in rural India: what the Congress expects from the 2020 budget

Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said, despite the tough budget failures last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reduced corporate tax from Rs 1.45,000 crore.

PTI

updated:February 1, 2020, 10:56 am IST

File photo of spokesperson for the Randeep Singh Surjewala congress.

New Delhi: The congress party on Saturday expressed its hope in the Union budget 2020. Assistance to the remunerated class through tax cuts; assistance to industries dealing with hardship due to demonization and investment in the rural sector were among the things the opposition party expected.

The latest budget led to crashing consumption levels, rising unemployment and falling GDP, said spokesperson for the Randeep Surjewala congress. “Budget 2019 = Consumption crashed, Unemployment increased, Agricultural shortage increased, Income decreased, Investments dropped, Public spending decreased, GDP hit nose!”, Tweette Surjewala.

Surjewala added that, despite last year’s major Bugdet failures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reduced corporate income tax by Rs 1.45,000 crore. “Let Budget 2020 give tax cuts to the remunerated class and invest in rural India,” he said.

Ashast Gehlot, president of Rajasthan, hoped that the current budget would meet the expectations of the common people. “Budget 2020 is the time for the NDA government to provide a healing touch to the people and industries who have been struggling with hardship since the noteban,” Gehlot said.

