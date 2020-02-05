Tati Westbrook focuses on Blendiful Drama

YouTuber Tati Westbrook is again in the middle of the BeautTuber drama. On Monday, Westbrook posted a 45-minute video titled “BLENDIFUL DRAMA … Product Recall, Gossip & Tutorial,” to address criticism of her $ 18 makeup applicator called “the Blendiful.” “Designed to seamlessly apply and soften both liquid and powder products,” according to the official description.) She also said she “didn’t make a penny” from her Tati Beauty brand, which I say – James won.

In the short feature, Westbrook challenges what gossip channels have reported about ‘the Blendiful’ – everything from questions about sanitation to accusations that the product is just a ‘cash grab’. She claims that “less than one percent” of her 100,000 products sold were damaged and that social media reports about ripping the product were the result of consumers not following Blendiful Care’s instructions. She also said she didn’t post a self-study video right after it hit the market because something was wrong with the product – she just wanted the audience to express their own opinion before sharing her own how-to-vlog. That, and she experienced a flare of endometriosis when she went to the movies. She ends the video with the promised tutorial.

That’s all fine, but I love the money issue. “The company has earned $ 15 million in revenue so far, we have paid taxes and then have thrown back everything into making and researching and developing new product and ordering materials and I am building this to be a dream brand for you and to be for myself, “she said in the video. “This is a legacy for me and this is the big dream for me, so it is in no way shape or form a cash grab. I don’t earn money with this, I didn’t earn any money with this and it will take a long time before I do. ”How could she not have made money with Tati Beauty? That feels a bit hyperbolic, right? What is the point of influencing if it does not result in a large payday?

